Hair Loss May Be a New Potential Side Effect of GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs

Designed to balance blood sugar levels in patients with type 2 diabetes, glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists gained fame through a distinct and significant side effect: weight loss. This sparked their approval as prescription drugs for weight management in obesity, making GLP-1 drugs one of the biggest pharmacological breakthroughs of the early 21st century.

After reports from the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Adverse Event Reporting System flooded in, another, less desired side effect may need to be added to the GLP-1 drugs' portfolio. GLP-1 receptor agonists may be linked to an increased risk of hair loss (alopecia), and although the absolute risk is low, researchers want to understand how the occurrence of this adverse effect compares to other commonly prescribed diabetes drugs, hoping to better inform treatment decisions for practitioners and patients.

Published in the BMJ, the study compared electronic health records from Penn Medicine and showed that GLP-1 drugs were associated with a higher risk of alopecia than SGLT-2 and DPP-4 inhibitors.

GLP-1 Drugs May Have Risk of Hair Loss

As alopecia has been more frequently reported as a possible side effect of GLP-1 drugs, no large-scale, population-based studies have systematically captured hair loss as such.

To put numbers to this observation, researchers analyzed electronic patient data originating from January 2019 to September 2024 from the University of Pennsylvania Health System (Penn Medicine) to see the occurrence of alopecia in people who take different types of type 2 diabetes medication, according to a press statement.

They compared 12,004 records of patients on a GLP-1 receptor agonist, like semaglutide or tirzepatide, to 15,221 using SGLT-2 drugs and 11,964 GLP-1 drug patients to 11,238 people taking DPP-4 inhibitors.

In both comparisons, adults taking GLP-1 drugs were associated with a significantly higher risk of hair loss, more specifically, 37 percent higher compared to SGLT-2 inhibitors and 68 percent higher than DPP-4 inhibitors.

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How Do GLP-1 Drugs Trigger Hair Loss?

There are different degrees of severity of alopecia, and when taking a closer look at the data, the research team only identified the increased risk of non-scarring alopecia. That means patients who develop this side effect don't lose their hair follicles and have a chance to regain hair growth.

The researchers suggest the GLP-1 drugs' ability to trigger rapid weight loss could lead to hair loss. A drastic shift in weight can change a person's nutritional status, which further disrupts hair growth due to deficiencies in essential trace elements, like iron or zinc. Another potential explanation is altered hormones, though further research is needed to confirm the exact molecular mechanisms.

Hair loss might not physically harm the body, but the study authors highlight significant psychosocial consequences that can impact someone's self-esteem and quality of life, which then could influence their adherence to treatment.

From Anecdotal Hints to Systematic Evidence of a Side Effect

More studies are needed to address the scope of hair loss during GLP-1 drug treatment. The study authors name a few limitations of their study, such as a lack of details on the severity, extent, duration, and reversibility of alopecia after treatment was paused.

Although they adjusted the data for other influential factors like age, sex, ethnicity, other health conditions, and medication use, they cannot exclude other elements that may have impacted the results. As it is, this study may be a step toward better understanding the side effects of weight-loss drugs.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

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