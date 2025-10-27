Advertisement

Guinea Baboons Share Meat to Family and Friends, Just as Early Human Foragers Would Do

Learn how in the savannas of Senegal, Guinea baboons distribute food by friendship and family bonds, mirroring the sharing customs of early humans.

Anastasia Scott
ByAnastasia Scott
Google NewsGoogle News Preferred Source
Guinea baboon eating
Guinea baboon eating(Image Credit: Vladimir Wrangel/Shutterstock)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

When a Guinea baboon gets hold of meat, who eats next isn’t luck, it’s loyalty. After nearly 10 years observing wild Guinea baboons in Senegal, researchers uncovered a hidden rule behind every meal.

Advertisement

Published in a recent study in iScience, the primates passed meat not by chance but by closeness — first to family, then to favored friends — a pattern similar to the sharing networks of ancient human foragers.

“We were able to show that Guinea baboons pass meat along their social bonds,” said William J. O'Hearn, lead author of the study, in a press release. “This form of tolerant sharing is reminiscent of the behavior of human hunter-gatherer groups, where meat is first distributed within the family and only then reaches more distant acquaintances or neighbors.”

Parallels Between Baboons and Ancient Humans

Guinea baboons (Papio papio) live in complex, multi-level societies that closely resemble the organization of early human hunter-gatherers. At the base is the unit — roughly the baboon equivalent of a human household — made up of one male, several females, and their offspring. Three to four units form a party, comparable to a human cluster of related families linked by long-term male friendships and kinship. Two to three parties then join to form a gang, much like a human camp where different groups gather and interact.

Social bonds are strongest within units and grow weaker across each level, creating a layered network of cooperation. These parallels to humans suggest that some principles of social organization — from family-based trust to community-wide sharing — may have evolved along similar lines in both humans and baboons.

Read More: 300,000-Year-Old Wooden Tools Suggest Ancient Humans Also Ate Veggies, Not Just Meat

Tracking Meat Sharing in Guinea Baboons

Between April 2014 and June 2023, researchers observed wild Guinea baboons at Senegal’s “Centre de Recherche de Primatologie” (CRP) in Niokolo-Koba National Park. The team studied 61 males and 42 females, all adults or subadults, belonging to 13 social groups, eight of which were core study parties. Each baboon was individually identified by natural markings or radio collars, allowing scientists to track daily interactions.

During the study, researchers conducted thousands of 20-minute observation sessions, documenting grooming, resting, and feeding, as well as every instance of meat capture or exchange. Across 109 hunts, they recorded 320 transfers, from calm exchanges to aggressive thefts. Most occurred through passive sharing, when one baboon finished feeding, and another quietly took its place without conflict.

By combining these field observations with statistical models, the team found that the closer the social bond, the more tolerant the exchange. Sharing was never deliberate; it emerged naturally through social tolerance. Within family-like units, meat passed smoothly from one animal to the next, while between groups, it was rare and tense.

What Baboon Behavior Reveals About Human Evolution

The findings suggest that cooperation may emerge naturally in societies built on layered social bonds. Even without deliberate generosity, Guinea baboons distribute meat in patterns that echo early human communities, a reminder that the roots of sharing run deeper in our evolutionary history than culture alone can explain.

Advertisement

“This suggests that certain social patterns may have developed independently in humans and non-human primates, but in comparable ways,” explained Julia Fischer, a co-author, in the press release.

Read More: Early Humans Were Likely Animal Scavengers and Ate Saber-Tooth Cat Leftovers

Advertisement

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

  • Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott is an Editorial Assistant at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. 
    View Full Profile
More on Discover
Examples of engravings discovered in the Roche-Cotard cave (Indre et Loire - France). On the left, the "circular panel" (ogive-shaped tracings) and on the right the "wavy panel" (two contiguous tracings forming sinuous lines).
AI Helps Decode Mysterious Prehistoric Cave Markings Known as Finger Flutings
Aerial view of ship wreck excavation
Ancient Shipwreck Cargo Sheds Light on Iron Age Trade And a Lost Mediterranean Seaport 
Mammoth during Ice Age
Hippos Lived Alongside Mammoths 47,000 Years Ago During the Last Ice Age
A roman age bronze skeleton
Ancient Romans Gave Tiny Bronze Skeletons to Party Guests As a Morbid Reminder to Live Life
A microscopic image of an insect with wings trapped in amber.
Fossilized Resin Reveals a Wet Forest Full of Insects and Spiders 112 Million Years Ago
A mummified Chiribaya Shepherd
Mummified Dogs Reveal Pre-Incan People Honored This Shepherd 1,000 Years Ago
rock hyrax sitting on a rock
The First-Ever Fossilized Butt Scooting Came From a Rock Hyrax 126,000 Years Ago
Donkey on a farm
Jamestown Colonists Strangely Picked up Donkeys En Route to the New World, and Likely Ate Them
The Mesoamerican city of Teotihuacan in central Mexico.
Ancient Teotihuacan Murals May Reveal a 2,000-Year-Old Written Language
Karnak Temple, Luxor, Ancient Egypt
Ancient Egypt's Karnak Temple Once Rose from the Nile River, Serving as a Tribute to Deities
neolithic side in Syria
Ancient Teeth Carry Clues on Farming Villages That Welcomed Outsiders with Open Arms
Will-o-the-wisp flames in an enchanted forest
Mysterious, Ghostly Blue Lights Called Will-o-the-Wisp May Just be Methane Bubbles

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
Advertisement

1 Free Article

Subscribe