Gray Wolves May Use Active Wildfires to Pursue Prey While Avoiding Dangerous Fire Fronts 

Wildfires are becoming more and more common. They burn through wild areas, forcing many of the animals that live there to flee. There is one animal, however, that may have found a way to use these fires to their advantage.

The gray wolf.

Researchers from Fort Nelson First Nation (FNFN) and the ecological consulting firm SwampDonkey Solutions published their findings in the Journal of Animal Ecology. The study follows gray wolf behavior during active wildfires in Canada when it comes to smoke, fire fronts, and burning areas.

From what the researchers could tell, wolves exhibit intelligence and balance risk and reward behaviors in remarkable ways. It appears that based on the locations the wolves traveled, they may have chosen to hunt for prey around wildfire areas and could distinguish between varying levels of danger within the environment.

"Wolves are constantly leveraging their habitats and circumstances to maximize reward and minimize risk as best they can," Jesse Tigner, the owner and applied ecologist with SwampDonkey Solutions, told Discover.

Read More: Watch a Mischievous Wolf Pup Run Off with a Park Sign In Yellowstone National Park

Wolves and Wildfires in British Columbia

While wildfires can be a natural part of some ecosystems, their frequency and severity have grown over the last few decades. These fires are creating new challenges for wildlife, including habitat and resource loss. Researchers have extensively studied how animals react and respond to these burnt landscapes after fires, according to the new paper. But we have little information on how animals interact with a landscape that is actively burning.

You have 1 more free article (1 of 2) Have an account? log in Subscribe today for full access and support our journalism. Explore All Options

To get a better understanding of these interactions, the research team used GPS collars to track 29 wolves in the boreal forests of northeastern British Columbia, Canada, near the FNFN community during major wildfires in 2023 and 2024. According to Tigner, the collared wolf tracking was made possible due to efforts from the FNFN government working with the provincial government to collar and study these wolves instead of culling them.

The affected area is home to foliage such as black spruce, tamarack, aspen, white spruce, and bogs, according to the study. It’s also a key location for beaver, caribou, and moose, key food sources for wolves.

Tracking Wolves Around Wildfires

While tracking the animals, the team wanted to understand how they reacted to three key features:

Active fires or areas containing flaming or smoldering materials or areas that had recently been extinguished

Fire fronts or the area where flames are actively advancing

Smoke conditions caused by the wildfires

The tracking data showed that wolves seemed attracted to areas around an active wildfire, especially when the fire had been burning longer. The researchers suggest that fires may create a unique opportunity for wolves and other predators by exposing or concentrating prey.

Although wolves seemed to use wildfires to their advantage, the data show they did not approach all fire areas the same way. When it came to fire fronts, wolves consistently avoided the area, suggesting they knew getting too close could result in harm or even death.

The wolves also didn’t avoid smoky areas, though the team noted they seemed to move faster through them and stay closer to water sources. The team believes that this behavior may help them navigate dangerous conditions while still searching for food. In the smoky areas, the team noted that the wolves seemed to actively use human-created clearings such as industrial infrastructure and cutblocks — areas where trees have been harvested — as a way to avoid smoke exposure and fire intensity.

"Wolves use all kinds of anthropogenic (human-made) disturbances all the time. But that is almost entirely to maximize movement efficiency and improve hunting and predation success," Tigner said. "Here, it was quite interesting to see wolves use those features as potential refugia from risk. I'm not sure that has been shown before, or at least not often. It's definitely a different [behavioral] driver/decision.... [I'm] not at all surprised to see wolves using anthropogenic disturbances.

Adapting to the Future

The study results highlight predator adaptation during major environmental disturbances. While many animals see a wildfire as a threat, wolves may have found a way to use it to their advantage, weighing the risks and rewards as they go.

"In areas where fires are common, accounting for how fires shape how animals use the landscape is really important and can shape their movements and habitat selection during the fire season when fires are actively burning, and after, as burns regrow vegetation." Skylar Boucher, a wildlife ecologist with SwampDonkey, told Discover.

Read More: Wolf Reintroduction to Yellowstone National Park Helped Restore Aspen Trees — but There Is Still Much to Learn

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article: