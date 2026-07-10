GLP-1s May Be Causing 'Ozempic Breath' — and It's a Side Effect That Should Not Be Ignored 

Key Takeaways for What is Ozempic Breath?

Ozempic breath is on the rise as GLP-1 drugs have been linked to a surge in bad-breath complaints.

Dry mouth and acid reflux may be driving “Ozempic breath.”

Persistent bad breath could signal a larger dental problem that should not be ignored.

Executives at The Hershey Company shared upbeat news with investors during a recent earnings report. Gum and mint sales were strong, thanks to the rise in GLP-1s. With more people turning to GLP-1s, the executives were optimistic about future sales.

The number of Americans using GLP-1s is indeed high. An estimated one in eight American adults is currently using a GLP-1, according to a poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Most are taking the medication because they have obesity, diabetes, or heart disease.

For some GLP-1 users, there is an unexpected side effect — bad breath, which is behind the increase in breath freshener sales. But dental experts say “Ozempic breath” is actually a serious condition that needs attention.

“It’s not something to disregard. People might think ‘I have bad breath; it’s not a big deal,” but it is. It could be a sign that something detrimental is going on with your teeth and gums,” Sally Cram, the consumer advisor spokesperson for the American Dental Association and a practicing periodontist in Washington, D.C., told Discover.

Read More: GLP-1 Drugs May Cut Risk of Heart Attack, Stroke, and Death by About 13 Percent

What is Ozempic Breath?

Ozempic breath may be the street name for the condition, but scientists actually use the term “drug-related halitosis,” according to a study in the International Dental Journal. And GLP-1s are not the only medications that can cause bad breath. Aspirin and other NSAIDs, peppermint oil, and certain antifungals can all contribute.

There isn’t a set standard for diagnosing halitosis. As a result, different studies have estimated halitosis in the general population to be as low as 2 percent or as high as 78 percent.

For those who do suffer from bad breath, the experience can be embarrassing and anxiety-inducing.

What Causes Ozempic Breath?

Taking a GLP-1 can lead to two side effects that cause drug-related halitosis. The first is dry mouth.

“The biggest thing we hear from our dentists is dry mouth,” Cram said.

Dry mouth (A.K.A. xerostomia) is when the salivary glands produce less saliva, according to a study in Gerodontology.

“Saliva is very protective in the mouth and has enzymes that help fight bacteria. Bacteria [cause] tooth decay and gum disease,” Cram said.

Tooth decay and gum disease lead to the release of volatile sulfur compounds (VSCs), a type of bacterial waste. The VSCs are responsible for that distinctive, bad-breath smell.

The second way GLP-1s can instigate the release of those VSCs is by exacerbating Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD). GERD is a common and bothersome condition in which stomach acid flows back up the esophagus, according to a study in Digestion.

“That acid can lead to tooth decay, tooth erosion and tooth sensitivity,” Cram said.

What Can Be Done About Ozempic Breath?

Popping breath mints won’t cure drug-related halitosis.

“If you are on these medications, it’s very important for you to see your dentist regularly for checkups to make sure you don’t have gum disease and you aren’t getting cavities,” Cram said. “Let them know you are taking these medications so they can look for signs of acid reflux.”

The dentist may prescribe an extra fluoride rinse. Cram said they may want to collaborate with the patient’s primary care physician or loop in a periodontist.

Outside of a dentist’s office, Cram added that there are steps a GLP-1 user can take to care for their teeth. Being mindful of hydration is important, and drinking extra water can help patients with dry mouth keep harmful bacteria in check.

“Brush twice a day with a fluoride toothpaste, clean between your teeth with a pick or floss,” she said.

Although people may be embarrassed about halitosis, Cram urges GLP-1 users to speak with their dentist if they are experiencing dry mouth or GERD. If either side effect advances to gingivitis or periodontitis, a person may be headed towards dental disaster.

“It’s serious stuff,” Cram told Discover. “You can lose teeth from periodontal diseases.”

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

Read More: GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs May Increase Brain Connectivity — and Faster Than Expected

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