Glassworkers Crack the Ancient Mystery of a 1,600-Year-Old Color-Changing Roman Cup

The 1,600-year-old Lycurgus Cup has confounded experts for centuries, not for its design or use, but for its unique ability to change colors. The cup is made of dichroic glass, meaning it can shift from jade green to ruby red depending on the light source passing through it.

The glass has remained somewhat of a mystery for centuries, as both scientists and glassmakers have tried to recreate it, but their outcomes were never as successful or consistent as the glass in the Lycurgus Cup, until now.

Recently, researchers from the University of Sheffield have been able to successfully reproduce the color-changing effects of the Lycurgus Cup, helping to solve the mystery of this unique glass.

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What Is the Lycurgus Cup?

The Lycurgus Cup dates back to the 4th century A.D. It depicts the mythical King Lycurgus of Thrace, entangled in vines after he tried to attack Ambrosia, a follower of Dionysus, the god of wine in mythology.

The cup now resides in the British Museum and is one of only 40 surviving glass cage cups to have survived this period. It’s also one of the most complete in the collection and is the only cup to be dichroic. The cup appears jade green in reflected light and ruby red in transmitted light, and because of this effect, it’s been considered one of the seven glass wonders of the world.

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What Made the Cup Dichroic?

Though no one knows exactly how the Romans created dichroic glass, researchers believe they may have done so by adding small amounts of silver and gold to the molten glass. Under the right conditions, this may have caused gold and silver nanoparticles thousands of times smaller than a single grain of sand to spread out across the glass. According to a press release, the particles are smaller than a wavelength of light. As a result, they strongly absorb light and change color based on their size and shape.

With this knowledge, glass experts from the University of Sheffield successfully recreated the glass.

“I’ve studied and worked with glass for over 25 years, so I used the knowledge and experience I’ve gained, coupled with a modern scientific understanding of what I was trying to achieve,” Lisa Hollands, a technician from the University of Sheffield’s School of Chemical, Materials and Biological Engineering, said in the press release.

“To start with, I worked with a leading Roman glass expert, Professor Caroline Jackson, to research what was already known about glass of the time and developed a base glass using modern materials to mimic what the Romans might have used. Then came the more difficult part of trying to get small amounts of gold and silver into the glass in the right form,” Hollands added.

Creating Glass From an Ancient Recipe

Final piece created with the Lycurgus glass recipe (Image Courtesy of Ed Cartledge, Sort of Films)

Unlocking the mysteries of the glass didn’t happen overnight. Hollands experimented with several different materials, furnace types, oxygen levels, and even a sprinkling of sugar before the glass produced the dichroic effect.

“If the Romans could have seen me experimenting, they’d probably laugh and ask: 'Why does she not know how to make this?'” Hollands said.

Using the recipe Hollands has perfected, the Molecular Photonic Breadboards project, which partners with the Universities of Sheffield and Bristol and receives funding from the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), commissioned an artist to create a sculpture for the University’s Festival of the Mind.

“The next step was to commission a piece worthy of paying homage to its illustrious predecessor," Christina Metcalfe, the project manager at Molecular Photonic Breadboards, said in the press release. “We approached Elliot Walker, one of the U.K.’s finest glass artists and winner of season two of Netflix’s Blown Away, who accepted the challenge and was commissioned to create a contemporary sculpture using Dr. Hollands’ recipe.”

Walker rose to the challenge and discussed how exciting and rare an opportunity it was to work with ancient recipes.

“You can really get an idea of how the glass makers of the past would have adapted to this sort of glass; it's like shaking their hands,” Walker said in the release.

The piece will soon be on display, and while it will serve primarily as a decoration, researchers are already gaining valuable insight into the scientific applications this glass could have, especially around photonic materials and glass used for radioactive waste.

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