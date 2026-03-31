Gentle Handling Improves Baby Chick Welfare by Triggering Positive Emotions

To meet the high demand for chicken meat and eggs, almost 30 million chicks are hatched daily in the U.S. alone. Alongside our insatiable appetite for animal products, concerns about animal welfare consistently accompany the conversation.

Today, many farms are trying to implement practices that reduce animals’ stress levels and improve their overall well-being. While it’s already known that early human interactions influence farm animal behavior, experts wanted to better understand how gentle handling affects animals emotionally.

Now, researchers from the University of Bristol have shown that baby chicks actually benefit from gentle human interactions, triggering positive emotions. Their findings, published in Animal Welfare, highlight how small gestures during early handling can have a meaningful impact on well-being.

“Our findings show that gentle human contact can trigger positive emotions in young chicks,” said study co-author Benjamin Lecorps from the Bristol Veterinary School in a press release. “The study demonstrates how simple, calm handling has the potential to shape the human-animal relationship from fear-inducing to positive and consequently improve the chicks’ welfare.”

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Animals Clearly Benefit from Thoughtful Handling

When it comes to animal welfare in farm settings, we don’t always stop to consider how humans should directly interact with animals. However, it has long been observed that, for example, chickens’ early-life experiences with human handlers can shape both their behavior and productivity.

Previous research has shown that young broiler chickens have reduced stress responses during transport when they are handled gently. Chicks also appear to be negatively affected by being suspended and exposed to transport noise, leading to poorer physiological outcomes.

Still, exactly how birds benefit from gentler handling, and what that should look like in practice, hasn’t been fully understood.

Chicks and Gentle Human Contact

To explore this, a team from the Bristol Veterinary School exposed 20 baby chickens from a specific laying hen strain to a so-called “conditioned place preference” test. In simple terms, this type of neuroscientific test measures whether animals choose locations they associate with pleasant experiences.

In this case, the chicks were introduced to two different chambers: one where they were handled very gently by humans who slowly stroked them and spoke softly, and another where humans remained neutral by staying silent and still.

After the conditioning sessions, the researchers observed that chicks voluntarily chose the chamber where they had previously experienced gentle human contact. Interestingly, the chicks didn’t completely avoid the neutral chamber. The researchers interpret this as a sign that the chickens were genuinely drawn to the gentle-handling environment, rather than simply avoiding a less pleasant one.

How Our Behavior Shapes Animals’ Earliest Experiences

This study suggests that thoughtful human–animal interaction can have a measurable positive impact on poultry, and that chickens may not be so different from our affectionate pets at home.

Research like this is crucial for understanding just how meaningful the right animal-handling strategies can be in mitigating negative early experiences in farm animals. The team hopes their findings will help inform future husbandry practices and welfare assessment frameworks.

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