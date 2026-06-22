Genetically Modified Hookworms Could Become 'Living Drug Factories' for Long-Term Treatments

Hookworms are usually known for causing disease, not preventing it. But scientists have now transformed the notorious parasite into something unexpected: tiny living drug factories capable of producing medicine inside the body.

In a new study published in Nature Communications, researchers successfully genetically modified hookworms that infect humans to manufacture and deliver therapeutic molecules inside a living host. The work marks the first successful genetic engineering of the parasite and raises the possibility that future treatments for chronic illnesses could come from this unusual source.

Researchers say the approach could eventually provide a completely different kind of medicine — one that continuously produces therapeutic molecules for months or even years.

“The hookworm has spent millions of years perfecting how to assure long-term survival inside a human host and how to get molecules out of its body and into ours. We asked: What if we could add one more molecule to the roughly 1,000 things the worm already secretes, something therapeutically useful to people?” said senior author Makedonka Mitreva in a press release. “This study shows that’s not just a concept. It works.”

How Hookworms Could Become a New Kind of Treatment

The proof-of-concept study used hookworms to produce an antibody that neutralizes tetrodotoxin, a powerful neurotoxin found in pufferfish and other marine animals. After the modified parasites established themselves inside animal hosts, they secreted the antitoxin into the bloodstream, where it partially blocked the deadly poison.

The idea builds on decades of hookworm research. Scientists have long known that the parasites release molecules that calm the immune system, which is why researchers have investigated them as possible treatments for inflammatory bowel disorders such as ulcerative colitis.

In this new study, instead of relying solely on the substances hookworms naturally produce, researchers wanted to customize the worms to manufacture medicines of their own choosing.

To accomplish that goal, the team used more than 20 years of genetic research to insert a new gene into the parasite. The engineered worms then produced an antibody capable of neutralizing tetrodotoxin. When researchers tested blood from hamsters carrying the modified worms, they found toxin-fighting activity. Blood from animals infected with ordinary hookworms showed none.

The results suggest that parasites may someday serve as self-sustaining pharmaceutical platforms, providing a steady supply of medicine without repeated injections or infusions.

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Why Hookworms Are Well Suited for Drug Delivery

Oddly enough, many of the traits that make hookworms successful parasites also make them attractive medical tools.

A controlled number of larvae can be delivered through the skin or swallowed in pill form. Once inside the body, they migrate to the small intestine, where they can survive for years. Importantly, the worms cannot reproduce inside their host, meaning their numbers remain fixed.

If doctors ever need to stop the treatment, they could eliminate the infection within 24 hours with a single dose of anti-parasitic medication.

The Future of Living Pharmaceutical Parasites

Researchers view conditions such as Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, and food allergies as promising targets for this technology. Diseases that require low but continuous doses of medication could also benefit, especially when long-term adherence to injections is difficult.

The amount of toxin-neutralizing antibody produced in this first study was modest, but scientists believe they have only scratched the surface of the platform’s potential.

“What we demonstrated here is that the concept works end to end — you can insert a gene, the worm produces the protein, the protein gets out of the worm, and it is functionally active in the host,” explained Mitreva. “From that starting point, we can optimize the platform and think carefully about which diseases stand to benefit most from a delivery system that is continuous, targeted and long-lasting. That’s a fundamentally different kind of pharmaceutical biofactory platform, and we think it opens possibilities that are very hard to achieve with any other platform.”

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

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