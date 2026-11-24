In 1962, botanist Arthur Barclay collected a piece of Pacific yew bark in Washington state. According to the National Cancer Institute, the sample was one of thousands gathered in a search for potential cancer treatments, and it contained a compound that would become the chemotherapy drug taxol. But as the drug showed promise in clinical trials, its source became a problem — Pacific yews grow slowly, and stripping their bark kills them.

More than six decades after Barclay collected that bark sample, researchers at the University of Copenhagen have worked out how the yew makes the drug, also known as paclitaxel. In a study published in Nature Chemical Biology, the team put that knowledge to the test in the leaves of a fast-growing tobacco relative, which were able to produce paclitaxel at concentrations comparable to those found in yew bark.

With cancer diagnoses on the rise globally, a cheaper and more effective way to make taxol could open up cancer treatment to more people and potentially help save more lives.

“That is why it has been essential to understand how Taxol can be produced biosynthetically, so that treatment can become more accessible to patients around the world,” said senior author Sotirios Kampranis in a press release.

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How Yew Trees Make the Cancer Drug Taxol

Paclitaxel treats several cancers, including breast, ovarian, and non-small cell lung cancer. It works by stabilizing tiny structures called microtubules. As a cell divides, those structures help sort chromosomes into two new cells. Paclitaxel keeps the microtubules from rearranging as they normally would, interrupting cell division.

Tobacco plant. (Image Credit: Feiyan Liang, University of Copenhagen)

Manufacturers can make paclitaxel by taking related compounds from yews and chemically converting them into the finished drug. They can also grow yew cells in culture. The tree itself builds paclitaxel through a long series of enzyme-driven reactions. Researchers had identified many of those reactions over the years, but working out how all the steps fit together took longer.

"We have tested numerous hypotheses to uncover the complete biological pathway for producing taxol from start to finish. We now have a blueprint, essentially a recipe, that can be used to produce taxol in plants, yeast, or other systems. This could pave the way for new methods of producing taxol that make manufacturing easier and the final product more affordable," explained Kampranis.

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How a Tobacco Relative Made Paclitaxel

The team introduced more than 20 yew genes into Nicotiana benthamiana, a species researchers often use to study how plants make chemicals.

Inside the leaf cells, the researchers found that different reactions happened in different compartments. The partly assembled molecules had to travel between those compartments as enzymes took turns modifying them.

“The tobacco plant is an effective platform for growing taxol because it provides the same cellular environment as the yew tree but is a lot faster to grow and easier to engineer,” said Kampranis.

Could This New Way of Making Taxol Lower Costs?

For this new production method to truly lower costs, a greenhouse crop would need to carry the yew genes permanently so growers could raise successive generations of plants that reliably make the drug. The research team also sees potential in brewing paclitaxel with yeast.

Either approach would still have to show that it can produce enough of the compound and that manufacturers can extract and purify it economically at scale.

The World Health Organization estimates that 20.6 million people received a cancer diagnosis in 2024. By 2050, that number could reach roughly 35 million a year. As these cases rise, a cheaper way to make a widely used chemotherapy drug could matter most in places where treatment budgets are already stretched thin.

“In Denmark, hospitals and patients are not as dependent on low-cost taxol. But in many other parts of the world, affordable taxol treatment is crucial. Our discovery could ultimately contribute to cheaper taxol, making treatment more accessible in low-income countries,” concluded Kampranis.

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The content of this article is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of qualified health providers with questions you may have regarding medical conditions.

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