skip to main content

From Mongolia to Madagascar, Dogs Form Remarkably Similar Bonds With Humans

Learn how dogs and humans form remarkably similar bonds across cultures, despite differences in how they live and work together.

Written byStephanie Edwards
| 3 min read
Follow on GoogleGoogle News Preferred Source
Dog walking alongside owner
​(Image Credit: ​TF2005/Shutterstock)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

Any dog owner will tell you that the relationship you build with your pet is one of the greatest joys. Whether it’s getting out of the house for a walk or comforting each other on the couch after a long day, the companionship between humans and dogs helps both parties move through life. And it seems this fact is consistent across the world.

A new international study suggests that, despite enormous cultural differences in how dogs are raised and the roles they play, the connection between humans and their canine companions follows many of the same patterns around the globe.

Published in Scientific Reports, the research examined dogs and their owners in five different communities spanning Vanuatu, Mongolia, Madagascar, Peru, and Germany. The findings challenge the idea that the close emotional and social bond between dogs and people is mainly a feature of modern Western pet ownership. Instead, the researchers found that this relationship appears to be a deeply rooted characteristic of life with dogs, regardless of where people live.

“Despite enormous cultural diversity, we found more similarities than differences. The bond between humans and dogs appears to be a globally widespread relationship that has adapted to many different ways of life,” said senior author Russell Gray in a press release.

How Dogs Bond With Humans Across Cultures

Scientists have long studied how dogs understand and communicate with people, but much of that research has focused on dogs living in Western, Educated, Industrialized, Rich, and Democratic (WEIRD) societies. Yet those dogs represent only a small fraction of the world’s canine population. Most dogs live as working animals, free-ranging companions, or guard dogs rather than household pets.

“Dogs live with humans almost everywhere, but not in the same way. We wanted to know whether the close relationship between dogs and humans, as seen in Western societies, is universal and also exists in very different cultural contexts,” said first author Juliane Bräuer in the press release.

To better understand these broader relationships, researchers focused on hunting dogs, one of humanity’s oldest animal partners.

Across every location, the dogs displayed remarkably similar behaviors. They successfully followed human pointing gestures to locate hidden food, communicated with their owners during cooperative tasks, and frequently looked to people for guidance when faced with unfamiliar or confusing situations.

The emotional connection also appeared just as consistent. Owners in every country reported enjoying their dogs’ company at least some of the time, while nearly all said their lives were improved by having a dog. The results suggest that even when dogs are valued primarily for practical work rather than companionship, they still occupy an important social role within human communities.

Read More: Listening to Angry Human Voices Could Throw Off a Dog's Balance

How Researchers Compared Dogs Around the World

To make meaningful comparisons across cultures, the research team developed a standardized testing system that could be used in every community. They recruited 164 dog-owner pairs and worked closely with local collaborators to ensure the experiments were appropriate within each cultural setting.

The test battery included six well-established behavioral experiments alongside questionnaires exploring both the practical and emotional sides of dog ownership.

Researchers evaluated whether dogs came when called, followed human pointing gestures, indicated the location of hidden food to their owners, resisted eating forbidden food while being watched, sought help from humans when faced with an impossible problem, and used their owner’s reactions to judge unfamiliar or potentially frightening objects.

Why the Human-Dog Bond May Be Universal

The findings point to a relationship that has remained both stable and adaptable over thousands of years. Dogs were domesticated roughly 30,000 years ago — long before any other animal — and likely became humanity’s first animal partner because both species benefited from working together through hunting, protection, and shared resources.

The new research suggests that this ancient partnership continues to shape how dogs and humans interact today, even when lifestyles, traditions, and living conditions differ dramatically.

Read More: Dogs Behave Like Toddlers When Humans Need Help, Cats Usually Don’t

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Stephanie Edwards

    Stephanie Edwards

    Stephanie Edwards is the Engagement Specialist at Discover Magazine, who manages all social media platforms and writes digital articles that focus on archaeology, the environment, and public health.View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
Venomous box jellyfish swimming in the water

Box Jellyfish Venom Punctures Cells, Disrupts the Heart, and Can Kill Within Minutes

black, red, and yellow butterfly on a red flower eating pollen

These Tropical Butterflies Boast Long Lifespans and Barely Age — Their Secret May Be Eating Lots of Pollen

University of South Florida researcher collecting samples in Antarctica underwater

A Tiny Antarctic Sea Squirt Hosts a Bacterium That Could Kill Melanoma Cells and Help Develop Cancer Treatments

Pygmy hippo born at Zoo Berlin walks outside, named "Bread Roll"

A Rare Pygmy Hippo Is Born at Zoo Berlin — Named “Bread Roll,” She Is Already Exploring and Getting Used to the Water

Rare video footage of goblin shark swimming near Jarvis Island in 2019

Elusive Goblin Shark Glides Past Camera 2,000 Feet Deeper Than Expected — a Rare Sighting for This Living Fossil

trail cam image of a Bornean ferret badger

Nighttime Photos Provide Rare Look at the Endangered Bornean Ferret Badger's Secretive Lifestyle 

Kurtsie the zebra stands beside Bakari the giraffe at Wild Adventures Theme Park in Georgia.

A Zebra and Giraffe Became Best Friends — and It’s Not as Unusual as It Seems

Yellow lab licking a treat out of a kong

Dogs May Favor a Paw — but Which One They Use May Depend on the Task

decaying whale skeleton at the bottom of the ocean

A Whale Necropolis Beneath the Indian Ocean May Hold Over 10 Million Carcasses Built Up Over 5 Million Years

a golden brown Arctic ground squirrel

700,000-Year-Old Ground Squirrel Droppings Reveal a Lost Arctic Ecosystem

Parent mountain bongo with baby bongo next to it. Each have brown fur and white stripes

A Rare Antelope Species Was Just Spotted in Kenya, Years After Being Thought Locally Extinct

Live sea cucumber tube foot tissue several years after excision, showing wound closure, pink and white tissue growth, and pigmented cell aggregation.

The Ocean’s “Real-Life Zombie” Is a Sea Cucumber Whose Amputated Tissue Survived for Three Years

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe