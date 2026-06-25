From Mongolia to Madagascar, Dogs Form Remarkably Similar Bonds With Humans

Any dog owner will tell you that the relationship you build with your pet is one of the greatest joys. Whether it’s getting out of the house for a walk or comforting each other on the couch after a long day, the companionship between humans and dogs helps both parties move through life. And it seems this fact is consistent across the world.

A new international study suggests that, despite enormous cultural differences in how dogs are raised and the roles they play, the connection between humans and their canine companions follows many of the same patterns around the globe.

Published in Scientific Reports, the research examined dogs and their owners in five different communities spanning Vanuatu, Mongolia, Madagascar, Peru, and Germany. The findings challenge the idea that the close emotional and social bond between dogs and people is mainly a feature of modern Western pet ownership. Instead, the researchers found that this relationship appears to be a deeply rooted characteristic of life with dogs, regardless of where people live.

“Despite enormous cultural diversity, we found more similarities than differences. The bond between humans and dogs appears to be a globally widespread relationship that has adapted to many different ways of life,” said senior author Russell Gray in a press release.

How Dogs Bond With Humans Across Cultures

Scientists have long studied how dogs understand and communicate with people, but much of that research has focused on dogs living in Western, Educated, Industrialized, Rich, and Democratic (WEIRD) societies. Yet those dogs represent only a small fraction of the world’s canine population. Most dogs live as working animals, free-ranging companions, or guard dogs rather than household pets.

“Dogs live with humans almost everywhere, but not in the same way. We wanted to know whether the close relationship between dogs and humans, as seen in Western societies, is universal and also exists in very different cultural contexts,” said first author Juliane Bräuer in the press release.

To better understand these broader relationships, researchers focused on hunting dogs, one of humanity’s oldest animal partners.

Across every location, the dogs displayed remarkably similar behaviors. They successfully followed human pointing gestures to locate hidden food, communicated with their owners during cooperative tasks, and frequently looked to people for guidance when faced with unfamiliar or confusing situations.

The emotional connection also appeared just as consistent. Owners in every country reported enjoying their dogs’ company at least some of the time, while nearly all said their lives were improved by having a dog. The results suggest that even when dogs are valued primarily for practical work rather than companionship, they still occupy an important social role within human communities.

Read More: Listening to Angry Human Voices Could Throw Off a Dog's Balance

How Researchers Compared Dogs Around the World

To make meaningful comparisons across cultures, the research team developed a standardized testing system that could be used in every community. They recruited 164 dog-owner pairs and worked closely with local collaborators to ensure the experiments were appropriate within each cultural setting.

The test battery included six well-established behavioral experiments alongside questionnaires exploring both the practical and emotional sides of dog ownership.

Researchers evaluated whether dogs came when called, followed human pointing gestures, indicated the location of hidden food to their owners, resisted eating forbidden food while being watched, sought help from humans when faced with an impossible problem, and used their owner’s reactions to judge unfamiliar or potentially frightening objects.

Why the Human-Dog Bond May Be Universal

The findings point to a relationship that has remained both stable and adaptable over thousands of years. Dogs were domesticated roughly 30,000 years ago — long before any other animal — and likely became humanity’s first animal partner because both species benefited from working together through hunting, protection, and shared resources.

The new research suggests that this ancient partnership continues to shape how dogs and humans interact today, even when lifestyles, traditions, and living conditions differ dramatically.

Read More: Dogs Behave Like Toddlers When Humans Need Help, Cats Usually Don’t

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article: