Pittcon is one of the world’s largest laboratory science conferences and expositions, and in 2027 it will be returning to where it began: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

It is a place where you may be talking to a student attending their first-ever scientific conference one moment, and a Nobel Prize winner the next. This mix of people is what makes conferences like this special, creating opportunities to connect, cultivate, and collaborate.

Perfect for First-Time Attendees to Gain Confidence and Exposure

At every Pittcon, there are people who are entering the scientific community for the first time. Take Diva Patel, a high school student who attended Pittcon 2026 in San Antonio.

“Atmosphere is absolutely amazing and they should be able to express themselves and not worry about what other people think,” said Patel.

Students are a key part of Pittcon, often presenting their own research through poster presentations. This type of experience can be valuable in shaping careers and building confidence in key skills.

Pittcon Provides Early-Career Opportunities

Pittcon has a long history of providing new job opportunities for scientists.

“I came to Pittcon — my very first Pittcon — when I was a senior in college. At that time I was working in the employment bureau and some very friendly Pittcon volunteers, that I will forever be grateful for, urged me to put my résumé into the employment bureau and go for a job,” Heather Juzwa, Pittcon president in 2025, told IFLScience at Pittcon 2024. “I was so nervous thinking ‘Oh, I’m not worthy, I don’t think I can do this’ – and son of a gun, I had several job offers by the end of the conference. I found the position of my dreams, and I have been there ever since.”

The career service that Juzwa described is a complimentary service included with Pittcon registration. This connects laboratory scientists and professionals with potential employers, which could then lead to face-to-face and on-site interviews with candidates. For candidates, this means that they can search for open positions, showcase their qualifications, and connect with employers.

Philanthropy Is the Beating Heart of Pittcon

Volunteers play a major role in bringing Pittcon to life, including its student aides. These are people who do everything from staffing the registration desks to making sure the Pittcon Party is running smoothly. Often, these are dedicated early-career scientists who bring plenty of passion and enthusiasm. By volunteering, they often have their accommodation and registration covered, as well as opportunities to showcase their research.

“I volunteer because I believe in the mission of science education and outreach,” Mackenzie Speer, committee member for Pittcon 2025 and senior spectroscopy technical specialist at Metrohm, USA, told us. “And I was even a recipient of a $500 grant when I was graduating college, that gave me my housing deposit to start grad school.”

Over the last 75 years, there have been over 7,500 volunteers, with scientists each year giving thousands of hours to bring Pittcon to life. They range from early-career scientists to retirees, and they all do it to support science.

That support extends beyond the conference, with over $750,000 each year going toward advancing science education around the globe, and more than 1 million future scientists inspired throughout Pittcon’s legacy.

Long-Term Community

Some long-serving volunteers go on to rise through the ranks and become Pittcon presidents.

For Pittcon 2027 and 2028, the president will be Marc Hubert, who is a full-time volunteer at Pittcon. He is also a K-12 school principal in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“When I was a classroom teacher, I got several grants that Pittcon gave out. Pittcon being a nonprofit gives all the money back to science education. At that point I received several grants through them, including science Olympiad grants, some science educator awards, and so forth. Once I got some money from them they said, ‘Hey, do you want to help volunteer for us?’ And at that point, I was like, ‘Sure, that’s my way of giving back to them what they gave to me’,” Hubert told us.

“So, I was a conference staff member in 2005. I have worked my way up to the organizing committee. And, now I am one of the named presidents,” Hubert continued.

You Can Learn from the Experts

Alongside an extensive exposition, where attendees can explore cutting-edge technology side-by-side in one place and watch informative demonstrations, there is also the opportunity to explore a broad range of topics presented by experienced scientists and thought leaders.

“When I think about the opportunity at Pittcon and the chance to spur more motivation, it is really about bringing people together, leveraging the power of human connection, sparking and categorizing ideas, connections and relationships, to make progress to help the world become a better place,” said Anne Chow.

Pittcon also brings in scientists at the top of their fields to share their expertise. At Pittcon 2026, the Wallace H. Coulter keynote lecture was given by Dr. Frances H. Arnold. She was awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for her work on the directed evolution of enzymes, and was born and raised in Pittsburgh.

“If you want to explode your brain you got to come to Pittcon,” said Arnold.

What Happens When All These People Meet?

In today’s digital world, in-person events are still vital to scientific advancement. Digital tools can connect us across continents, but they cannot fully recreate the experience of being in the same room: investigating new techniques, demonstrating methods, exchanging ideas, and building trust in real time.

You can’t reach out and touch an instrument in a webinar. AI can’t replace the community built through meaningful conversation, shared ideas, and collaboration with your peers. And an email can’t replicate looking someone in the eye when you’re building a relationship or making a deal.

Deals are made, imaginations are ignited, friendships are forged at in-person events. Sometimes, the conversations you never planned to have are the ones that lead to somewhere new.

Registration for Pittcon 2027 is open. Reserve your spot here.