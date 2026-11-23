Robert Stern can put a robot almost four miles down the wall of the Mariana Trench. The trench bottoms out nearly three miles below that, at the Challenger Deep, the lowest point in any ocean. Only two manned submersibles can carry anyone to the bottom, one Chinese and one privately owned.

So his team worked the stretch they could get to, and in late 2024 their robot Jason/Medea turned up the deepest deposits of an explosive underwater eruption ever recorded. Stern, of the University of Texas at Dallas, and his colleagues report the find in Frontiers in Earth Science.

“Explosive volcanism near trenches is unusual, so we were very surprised,” Stern said in a press release. “These are the deepest pyroclastic rocks documented to date from anywhere in the ocean.”

Volcanic Rock Four Miles Down the Mariana Trench

The trench is where the Pacific plate slides underneath the Philippine Sea plate, and has been for 52 million years. The team ran seven dives along 186 miles of its inner wall.

Pyroclastic flow discovered in the deep sea in the Mariana Trench (Image Credit: Dr Robert J. Stern)

The eastern end gave them mantle rock from below the seafloor, which is what gets exposed in a trench wall like this one, where the mantle sits too cold to melt.

The western end gave them volcanic rock, which only forms where something melted, in flat slabs almost four miles down laid out like a floor.

You have 1 more free article (1 of 2) Have an account? log in Subscribe today for full access and support our journalism. Explore All Options

An eruption had broken the magma into pieces, and the pieces did not drift down through the water the way ash does. They ran downhill along the seabed as a hot flow, and the lobed edges of the slabs are where it stopped.

It was still hot enough to fuse back into solid rock, and it cracked into neat rectangles a few feet across as it cooled.

Read More: A Pumice Raft the Size of Sicily Helped Reveal One of The Largest Underwater Volcanic Eruptions of Modern Times

Where the Magma Came From

The seafloor along this stretch is being pulled apart from east to west, and stretching it makes it thinner. That takes weight off the hot mantle underneath, so it pushes up much closer to the surface than it does beside an ordinary trench.

The plate sliding under the trench carries water down with it, and that water gets squeezed out into the hot rock above. Wet rock melts at a lower temperature than dry rock, so it melts, and the melt rises and erupts on the seabed.

Some of that water stays dissolved in the magma, and on land it is what makes an eruption violent, since it flashes to steam as the magma rises and that expansion shatters the rock and throws it into the air.

Four miles down, the ocean presses on all of it with roughly 8,700 pounds on every square inch, and the water cannot expand anything like as much. The heat and weight hold it in a state that is neither liquid nor gas, and the team calculates it fills three percent of the space steam would.

"The explosive eruptions observed on land cannot be as powerful under these high-pressure conditions because the gases in the magma cannot expand so much," Stern said.

So the deepest eruption anyone has found was also a much gentler one, pulling the magma apart rather than blowing it up, and the team thinks that is what left the flow hot enough to weld.

The Volcano Nobody Has Found Yet

The team came home with the rock and no sign of the vent it came out of.

"We haven't identified the eruption sites yet," Stern said. "We know that these hot pyroclastic flows moved down slopes, but we don't think they moved very far."

Since the flow ran downhill, the vents have to sit above the slabs, either on a ridge 25 to 60 miles back from the trench or on the slope facing it. The team wants seismometers down there to pick up small earthquakes and work out whether anything is still erupting.

The eruption is on the record now, and the volcano that produced it is still somewhere up that slope, unfound.

Read More: Two Magma Reservoirs Beneath Nicaragua's Masaya Volcano May Reveal Source of Strange Ground Movements

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article: