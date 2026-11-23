Two new howler monkey species were discovered hiding in plain sight in the Amazon rainforest. It’s the first time a new howler species has been identified in 85 years, in what scientists describe as a "critical call for the conservation of threatened Brazilian ecosystems."

The new species were pinpointed after performing the first genome-wide study on the genus Alouatta, better known as howler monkeys, the raucous primates of Central and South America famous for their hooting and hollering.

They're considered to be the world's loudest land animal, with guttural roars and barks that can be heard as far as 5 kilometers (3 miles) away, used as a non-violent way to ward off rivals, mark their territory, and communicate with others.

Scientists, led by Romina Batista and Professor Jean Boubli of the University of Salford, recently collected genetic evidence from 86 howler monkeys across their range, including some museum specimens in a study published in Communications Biology. One sample of DNA, for instance, was obtained from bits of dried skin on two mounted specimens at the Zoologische Staatssammlung München (Bavarian State Collection of Zoology, Munich).

Identifying Two New Howler Monkey Species

Their in-depth analysis of the genomes affirmed the suspicions of many biologists that the family tree of howler monkeys is complex and needs to be rewritten.

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For starters, the study identified two new species. First, there’s Alouatta iroi (aka the Pantepui red howler), a species that lives in the northwestern Amazon, between the Rio Branco and Rio Cauaburi, recognized by its bright yellowish-brown to golden coat.

And secondly, there’s Alouatta matogrossensis (aka Mato Grosso red howler), a separate species that lives in southern Amazonia, between the Rio Madeira and Rio Teles Pires, which has a bright reddish-brown coat.

"Our study shows that the Amazon still holds remarkable biological secrets, even among well-known animals such as howler monkeys," Batista said in a statement.

Along with the two new species, the new paper suggests biologists should have a major rethink of how we classify other howler monkeys.

Their evidence indicates that A. puruensis is not a valid species and, in fact, is the same as A. juara. The study also supports the idea that the Trinidad howler (A. insulanus) may be its own species, not just a subspecies, though nuclear DNA is still needed to confirm it.

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The Evolutionary History of the Howler Monkey

By looking at the howler’s genes, the researchers were able to get a detailed picture of their evolutionary history.

It appears that the Alouatta genus most likely originated in Mesoamerica, then spread down into South America. The first divergences in the genus occurred around 3.5 million years ago between Central American and South American howlers, a time that roughly coincides with the Panama land bridge forming.

Further species then split off with the development of the region’s great rivers, including the Amazon River, which blocked gene flow and allowed populations to evolve separately down their own paths.

Other geographical features in the basin drove speciation too, including the formation of savannas in parts of the Amazon Basin, which divided the range of A. nigerrima and A. sara.

Discovery at a Critical Time

The identification of the new species is much more than mere “stamp collecting.” The researchers hope a deeper understanding of the genus and its genetic diversity could help to fine-tune conservation efforts at a time when they’re needed most.

“This discovery comes at a critical time, as increasing deforestation, climate change and habitat loss threaten many Amazonian species before they are fully understood or even discovered by science," said Boubli. "We hope these findings will help conservation organisations identify the most vulnerable populations and prioritise protection efforts across the Amazon Basin."

This article has been republished from IFLScience. Read the original article here.

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