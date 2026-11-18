If you feel like walking is a chore, wearing a pair of socks designed to stiffen your feet may be the key to easier strolls. Although this may sound a bit counterintuitive, greater foot stiffness can lighten the burden on leg muscles, a trade-off that conserves energy while walking. In fact, evolving stiffer feet may be what helped humans to adopt a fully bipedal lifestyle, unlike our primate relatives.

In a new study published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences, researchers have found a way to improve walking efficiency with specially designed foot-stiffening socks that can reduce the body’s metabolic rate. In other words, these socks — which apply pressure to the front of the foot, therefore making it stiffer — save energy in the body, doing so by enhancing the efficiency of ankle muscle contractions.

The foot-stiffening socks could lay the groundwork for wearable clothing and gear capable of increasing walking endurance, making physical activity more accessible for those who may have a hard time being mobile on their feet, though this remains untested.

Read More: The Burtele Foot and Other Fossils Reveal How Two Hominin Species Thrived Side by Side

The Benefits of Stiffer Feet

Having stiffer feet can facilitate more efficient walking since it typically requires the feet to work more per step, according to the new study’s authors. As a result, leg muscles tend to require less mechanical work when walking, potentially reducing whole-body metabolic rate.

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Efforts to stiffen feet for a better walking experience haven’t always panned out; rigid shoes and shoe inserts aren’t entirely effective at reducing metabolic rate when walking, in part because they may hinder other aspects of foot mobility during the late stance of one’s gait. And wearable exoskeletons designed for the feet are often expensive, on top of being difficult to use in everyday life.

Researchers saw an opportunity to create a low-cost and effective way to stiffen feet with foot-stiffening socks; they designed the socks with bands tightly knitted at the forefoot (the front of the foot, which carries half of the body’s total weight and includes 19 bones, 14 of which make up the toes, according to University Orthopedic Associates).

Walking With Foot-Stiffening Socks

The bands in the foot-stiffening socks apply pressure to the forefoot, reducing foot splay and increasing stiffness of the medial longitudinal arch, a high arch of the foot that plays a critical role in shock absorption and propulsion of the foot while walking, according to the National Library of Medicine.

To test the socks, the researchers recruited 12 participants who wore the foot-stiffening socks and regular control socks separately while walking on a treadmill. The researchers measured multiple components during treadmill walking, including oxygen uptake and carbon dioxide production, forces exerted on the feet, body movement patterns, and leg muscle activation.

They found that wearing the foot-stiffening socks reduced whole-body metabolic rate by 2 percent compared to the control socks across all participants. This would be equivalent to removing around 4.4 pounds from the waist.

The foot-stiffening socks enabled more efficient ankle muscle contractions, likely reducing the metabolic rate of active leg muscles. The socks could therefore improve walking endurance and reduce fatigue in wearers, while also lowering barriers that limit participation in physical activity.

Becoming Bipedal

The new study also supports the notion that the evolution of stiff feet in humans played a major role in bipedalism. Humans have stiffer feet than other primates, developing this feature after splitting off from the last common ancestor with chimpanzees and bonobos.

The study authors write that, based on their results with the foot-stiffening socks, the evolved stiffening of our ancient ancestors' feet laid the groundwork for bipedal locomotion, setting humans apart from our primate relatives.

Read More: Biologist Offers Insight on the Human Foot

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