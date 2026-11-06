Fluffy 'Cat's Tail' Seen 63 Light-Years From Earth Hints at High-Speed Space Rock Collision 

A collision between objects 63 light-years from Earth may have been the driving force that created what looks like a massive cat’s tail spanning billions of miles. Reseachers detected this lengthy tail, located in a debris disk central to the Beta Pictoris system, years ago in infrared light, but the latest observations in visible light have found compelling new details about its structure and origin.

A study recently published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters has painted a clearer picture of the cat’s tail thanks to image data from the Hubble Space Telescope. The data confirmed that the vast cloud consists of porous, or "fluffy," dust grains that may have been scattered in the wake of a high-velocity collision between bodies the size of Pluto. Looking deeper into the Beta Pictoris system — especially the dust within its cat’s tail — could give astronomers a better idea of our own solar system’s earliest years.

"How you can get dust grains that small that are as porous as we see here, no one really understands, and that's part of why we study this feature," said study author Arin Avsar, a doctoral student at the University of Arizona, in a statement.

A Cosmic Cat's Tail

Beta Pictoris has intrigued astronomers for years, largely because the system is thought to be in the final stage of planet formation; it’s only about 23 million years old, much younger than our 4.6-billion-year-old solar system.

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Beta Pictoris therefore offers an opportunity to draw comparisons between its current stage of formation and our solar system’s formation, the latter involving countless space rocks slamming into each other within a swirling disk of gas and dust, eventually forming the planets.

The cat’s tail of Beta Pictoris has attracted considerable attention ever since it was first discovered with the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) in 2024; the feature appears as a sharply inclined branch of dust that extends from the southwest portion of the Beta Pictoris system’s secondary debris disk, according to NASA.

The cat’s tail, however, remained invisible at shorter wavelengths before the new study reviewed more recent Hubble data.

"We think the cat's tail has eluded our observations in visible light until now because of what it's made of," Avsar said. "It consists almost entirely of [what] we call organic refractory material, which is heavily carbon-based. These long chains of carbon atoms absorb visible light, so they're quite black."

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Fluffy Grains From Collisions

The research team behind the new study combined Hubble data with JWST’s infrared data and then used computer modeling to map out the structure of the cat’s trail. With this compiled data, they estimated that the tail is potentially 1,000 astronomical units (au) long (one au equals the average distance between Earth and the sun.) To put that into perspective, that’s roughly the same length as 200 trillion house cats lined up tail to snout, the researchers say.

According to NASA, light from Beta Pictoris — the star at the center of the system — pushed the smallest, fluffiest dust particles away from the star faster, while larger grains did not budge as much, which would explain why the cat’s tail extends over such a vast distance.

In addition, the researchers have an idea of why the “fluffy” dust grains that make up the cat’s tail became so porous: Collisions between bodies may have vaporized the carbon grains, turning them into gas, and then the grains would’ve recondensed as they cooled.

Parallels to the Solar System

The new study also revealed how the cat’s tail is positioned in relation to Beta Pictoris.

"We find that instead of extending for 1,000 astronomical units behind the star, the cat's tail may extend straight sideways relative to us, and there is no third dimension to it," Avsar said. "It's essentially in the same plane of the sky as the star and possibly extends a little bit behind it."

Along with the new perspective of the cat’s tail, the researchers identified a strange warped feature in the outer dust halo of the system, likely caused by Beta Pictoris b, one of the system’s planets.

The gravitational influence of this giant planet may be similar to what happened in the ancient Kuiper Belt of our solar system, where the outer giant planets potentially pushed away hundreds of Pluto-sized objects. Both this scenario and the creation of the cat's tail, the new study finds, could act as windows into the goings-on of the early solar system.

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