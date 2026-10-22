Flesh-Eating New World Screwworm Found in Texas Wildlife During Current U.S. Outbreak 

On June 3, 2026, the U.S. confirmed its first case of the current New World screwworm outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Officials in Texas reported screwworm larvae in a 3-week-old calf.

Since then, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has worked to slow the parasite's spread. Despite their efforts, New World screwworms have now been detected in U.S. wildlife.

While the risk to the public and animals in the U.S. remains low, according to the CDC, officials are now taking extra precautions and monitoring wildlife in Texas more closely.

Read More: Flesh-Eating New World Screwworm Confirmed in Texas, Posing Risk to U.S. Cattle for First Time in Decades

Updates on the Current New World Screwworm in Texas

An elk on a game ranch in Pecos County, Texas, is one of the latest victims of the New World screwworm, after a hunter noticed larvae on the animal after harvesting it. The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) confirmed that this is the first wildlife case of the current U.S. outbreak, indicating the New World screwworm is affecting wildlife as well as livestock.

With this new information, USDA-APHIS is updating the infection zone and asking all hunters, outdoor enthusiasts, wildlife professionals, and landowners in the area to watch for any animals that may be infected.

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Signs include:

Open wounds with visible larvae or maggots

Open wounds with drainage

Enlarging wounds

Injuries with a foul smell

Animals exhibiting lethargic, distressed, isolated, or weak behavior

Infestation around the mouth, ears, nose, eyes, or genitals

If an infected animal is seen, contact the USDA right away. Quick action can help slow the spread.

What are New World Screwworms?

New World screwworms are parasitic flies that lay eggs in open wounds and openings like the nose, mouth, ears, and eyes, according to the CDC. Once the larvae hatch, they burrow into the host's flesh and begin eating the tissue. This results in painful and often foul-smelling wounds.

The New World screwworm is native to the Americas and has slowly spread north into Central and North America, primarily Mexico and now the southern U.S.

An infestation can occur when a female fly lays eggs in an open sore or other body parts. Once the larvae burrow into the skin and create a foul-smelling wound, it can attract more female flies to the area. According to the CDC, a wound as small as a tick bite can attract a female fly, and she can lay anywhere from 200 to 300 eggs at a time, up to 3,000 eggs during her short lifespan — between 10 and 30 days.

How to Prevent the Spread of New World Screwworms

While most infestations occur in animals, they can also affect humans who visit or live in areas where New World screwworms live. The best way to protect yourself from a New World screwworm infestation is to keep all open wounds or sores, no matter the size, covered at all times when you're outside. If possible, sleep inside and keep windows closed or use screens. If you're camping or sleeping outside, use a tent or bed net.

The CDC also recommends using proper insect repellent and possibly treating clothing and outdoor gear with 0.5 percent permethrin. The agency also recommends wearing loose-fitting long sleeves, pants, socks, and a hat to help limit the flies' access to your body.

If a larva is in or on your wound, seek medical care immediately and do not try to remove it yourself.

While the risk of the current outbreak in the U.S. remains low, it’s still important to monitor for signs of infection and to alert the proper authorities if the need arises.

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