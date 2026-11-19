The bones came up in the nets of North Sea trawlers, heavy things that crushed the fish around them, and for about twelve years the crews hauled them in anyway and handed them over to one man at a museum in Rotterdam.

He ended up with 39 of them, and they came from killer whales up to 25 feet long that were hunting these waters over two million years ago. A team led by Hidde Bakker of the Natural History Museum Rotterdam reports in PeerJ that the jaw in that pile was built to grab and hold large animals, and no fossil had shown an orca doing that this far back.

The only other recognized extinct orca species is an 11-footer that came out of a Tuscan hillside in 1882 and seems to have eaten fish.

“The skull and jaw also tell us something about the way the animal hunted […] These characteristics are consistent with an animal that could seize large prey,” Bakker said in a press release.

39 Orca Fossils From the Bottom of the North Sea

(Image Courtesy of Jeroen Hoekendijk)

The bones come from two patches of seabed about 60 miles west of Rotterdam, where the right layer of rock lies exposed and a trawl net occasionally catches it.

Klaas Post, who takes in fossil mammals for the museum, collected them one by one, and for this study the team worked on the five most useful pieces: part of a lower jaw, two chunks of skull, and two sets of fused neck bones, some of which went on display at the museum.

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Dating the whale involved analyzing mud stuck to one piece of skull, which is packed with fossil plankton; one of those species vanished for good 2.1 million years ago, placing the animal between then and 2.6 million years ago.

Read More: Orcas Make a Dead Sunfish Explode With a Coordinated Body Slam, Possibly to Feed Juveniles or Just Have Fun

What the Jaw Says About the Hunting

The jaw is where the story is, because its tooth sockets are gigantic, the best-preserved one running three and a half inches deep, which means teeth with long straight roots anchored for a fight.

The neck bones point the same way, since the joint the skull sits on is deeply dished, letting the animal move its head further up and down than most dolphins can, and that kind of neck suits tearing at prey rather than swallowing it whole.

Their body size points the same way, since the adults in that pile were as big as the killer whales alive today that take on the biggest prey, baleen whales included.

One of the five bones came from a youngster already about 15 feet long. The jaw belonged to an animal at the other end of life, with a chin jutting so far down that the team found just one modern orca with the same feature, an animal that lived to 62.

What This Changes About Killer Whale Evolution

After the last of the giant sperm whales that hunted other whales died out, the fossil record goes quiet for about five million years on sea mammals that ate large prey. Living orcas have distinct genetics, and it comes down to their specialized diets: some eat mostly fish, while others eat seals and whales, and genetics date the split between them to the last 250,000 years. With no older fossils to go on, hunting big prey looked like a recent specialty, and this jaw moves it back roughly two million years.

With so little to go on and no skeleton, the team stopped short of naming it, filing the animal as Orcinus sp. and leaving the species blank for whoever turns up something better.

The artwork that runs with the paper shows the giant orca going after a blunt-snouted dolphin, Platalearostrum hoekmani, from the same stretch of seabed. Post described that dolphin in 2010, so he has now pulled both animals out of the water and put one of them in the other’s mouth.

Today, whaling has taken the big whales away, and in some places orcas have switched to hunting seals instead, while some populations are measurably smaller than they used to be. A way of hunting that lasted more than two million years is being rearranged inside a human lifetime.

Read More: 6-Million-Year-Old Bizarre Whale Swam Ancient Oceans With Nostrils on One Side of Its Face

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