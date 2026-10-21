First-Ever Pair of Hooded Vultures Arrives at Chester Zoo, and They "Look Like They’ve Just Put a Hood Up"

When we think of lovebirds, hooded vultures probably aren’t the first birds that come to mind. But a pair of the critically endangered vultures have just arrived at Chester Zoo and are already stealing hearts.

“Nobody prepared me for how much I would fall in love with them, their antics and characters,” Bird Keeper Heather-Anne Pedley said in a press release.

Though they're new arrivals at the zoo, the pair already share a strong bond, and zookeepers hope they’ll soon become parents, a first for Chester Zoo. The hooded vultures are part of a Europe-wide conservation breeding program that helps preserve the species.

Zoo officials have named the pair Claudia and Alan after Claudia Winkleman and Alan Carr, stars of the reality show Traitors.

“We named them after Traitors stars Alan Carr and Claudia Winkelmann, because what better way to reflect how funny and engaging they are than to name them after two national treasures?” Pedley added.

Read More: Vultures Stashed Sandals and Other Archaeological Artifacts in Their Nests Around 675 Years Ago

What Are Hooded Vultures?

Hooded vultures are among the smallest ‘Old World’ vultures — vultures from Asia, Africa, and Europe — according to the Peregrine Fund. Their wingspan ranges from 61 to 65 inches, their bodies are about 24 to 28 inches long, and they can weigh between 3.3 and 5.7 pounds.

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They’re monogamous, meaning they mate for life, so it's not surprising to see the love connection already brewing between Claudia and Alan. In the wild, hooded vultures are typically found in parts of sub-Saharan Africa, including Senegal, Niger, Chad, South Sudan, Somalia, and Ethiopia, among others.

They get their name from the cream-colored feathers that travel from the top of their head and down their back, making them look like they’re wearing a hood. The rest of their body is covered in chocolate-brown feathers, except for white patches on their chests. Their faces are featherless, and though their skin is typically white, they can flush red or pink when agitated, according to the Peregrine Fund.

“They look like they’ve just put a hood up, and they have this beautiful blue ring around their eyes, like natural eyeliner,” Pedley said.

Why Are Hooded Vultures Endangered

Claudia and Alan (Image Courtesy of Chester Zoo)

Hooded vultures, like other vulture species, play a crucial role in the environment. They help consume carrion and can even slow the spread of some diseases.

“In the wild, vultures help prevent zoonotic diseases – illnesses that can spread between species – because their stomach acid is so strong they can eat decaying meat that other animals would not be able to digest. This helps prevent the spread of diseases like anthrax and botulism into the soil,” Pedley said.

However, as crucial as they are to the environment, hooded vultures are critically endangered. According to the Peregrine Fund, these birds were listed as “Least Concern” on the IUCN Red List in 2000 and have now been reclassified as “Critically Endangered.” Their numbers have declined for several reasons, with poaching and pesticide exposure as the main drivers.

According to a 2024 study in Scientific Reports, hooded vultures aren’t the only Old World vulture species on the IUCN Red List; 16 of the 23 species also fall into categories ranging from “Near Threatened " to Critically Endangered.” The loss of vulture species could have drastic impacts on their environment.

What Claudia and Alan Are Doing Now

Claudia and Alan are the first breeding pair of hooded vultures at Chester Zoo, and they could soon help bring in the next generation of this crucial species.

“Any youngsters they go on to have will become part of a European conservation breeding [program], helping to create an insurance population for this incredibly rare species,” Pedley said.

The pair are now part of the Heart of Africa aviary and share an enclosure with two white-headed vultures.

“They’re fascinating birds, very active, clever, and interested in their environment — and they don’t wait their turn at feeding time,” Pedley said.

Read More: Vulture Extinction Could Unleash Deadly Diseases on Wildlife and Humans

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