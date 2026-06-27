Feel Like You're on the Same Wavelength With Someone? Synchrony Is Real, and May be Strengthened

In 2019, musicians Bad Bunny and Residente sat together wearing portable brain scanners while recording the single "Bellacoso." A screen showed them how closely their brainwaves were aligned, allowing them to test different strategies for getting in sync and see the results reflected in their own neural activity. The music they made that day was also, biologically, a product of their brains working together.

A new analysis published in Trends in Cognitive Sciences draws on studies involving thousands of participants, from high school students to museum visitors to performance artists, to argue that brainwave synchrony is not only measurable but engineerable. When people are truly engaged with each other, their brain activity aligns. When that alignment is fed back to them in real time, it can be strengthened, affecting how connected they feel.

“Our years of experiments show that we can consistently measure the seemingly elusive notion of ‘being on the same wavelength’ with someone else — a synchrony that is linked to healthy social relationships,” said Suzanne Dikker, a research professor at New York University and Ghent University, in a press release. “Taking the next step, we’ve also been able to design interventions that boost social synchrony.”

Brainwave Synchrony and Social Connection Measured in Real Life

To conduct the research, participants wore portable EEG headsets, non-invasive devices that sit on the head and record electrical activity in the brain, across a range of real-world settings. The studies encompassed friends, family members, and strangers.

In one study, high school students whose brainwaves synced up during class were more likely to report liking their classmates and enjoying the subject.

The research also found a biological dimension to loneliness. People who describe themselves as lonely show brain activity that aligns less readily with those around them.

The team also worked with performance artist Marina Abramovic and musicians Mike Gordon and Bob Weir, who wore EEG headsets during live performances to see how their brainwaves aligned as they played.

“Social synchrony plays an important role in healthy social relationships and in learning,” said Dikker. “Face-to-face activities that involve interpersonal synchrony, such as playing games or engaging in everyday banter, is important to maintaining social cohesion in communities.”

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Brainwave Feedback Could Help People Feel More Connected

When participants received feedback showing how in sync their brainwaves were, their synchrony increased over time. In some cases, a summary of their synchrony shown after an interaction was enough to shift how connected they felt. The researchers propose that this feedback can be aimed at different targets, from basic sensory alignment to more complex social processes like shared attention.

The researchers will now test how this works in clinical settings, specifically looking for ways to use synchrony to improve therapeutic outcomes. The work has attracted a four-million-dollar grant from the Department of Health and Human Services, which Dikker and colleagues at the University of California, San Diego will use to test whether synchrony feedback can improve outcomes in therapy.

Why More Brainwave Synchrony Is Not Always Better

Not all synchrony is helpful. Conformity, dominance, and groupthink can all involve brainwave alignment. The goal is not to maximize synchrony but to understand when it helps, and to find ways to strengthen the kind that supports genuine connection.

What the decade of research has established is that something real happens when people feel understood by another person. It shows up in the brain, it can be measured in a school or a concert hall, and it can, with the right feedback, be encouraged to grow.

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