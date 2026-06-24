Faster Biological Aging May Help Explain Why More Younger Adults Are Getting Cancer

For most people, a cancer diagnosis is something we don’t expect until after we hit retirement age. However, across the globe, doctors are now seeing growing numbers of younger adults diagnosed with cancers that were once considered rare before middle age.

New research suggests one reason for this change may be that younger generations are aging faster on a biological level than previous generations.

A study published in Nature Medicine found that younger generations showed signs of accelerated biological aging compared with people born decades earlier. Researchers also discovered that this faster aging is linked to a greater risk of developing early-onset cancers, particularly cancers of the lung, digestive system, and uterus.

“Right now, we don’t have a definitive answer to what’s driving the rise of early-onset cancers around the world, but studies like this are helping us piece together the bigger picture, showing that cancer may be influenced not just by changes inside individual cells, but by wider changes happening across the body as a whole,” said David Scott, director of Cancer Grand Challenges, in a press release.

Why Faster Aging Could Increase Cancer Risk

Not all aging happens at the same pace. While chronological age measures how many birthdays a person has celebrated, biological age reflects how old the body’s tissues and organs appear based on markers of wear and tear.

The new study focused on the gap between those two measurements. Researchers found that the larger the difference between biological age and actual age, the greater the risk of developing cancer earlier in life.

People born in more recent decades consistently showed signs of older biological profiles compared with individuals of the same age from older generations. In other words, a 30-year-old today may, biologically speaking, appear older than a 30-year-old from previous generations.

That accelerated aging was associated with an 8 percent higher risk of developing early-onset solid cancers. The researchers found the strongest links with lung, gastrointestinal, and uterine cancers. Additionally, researchers linked faster aging within the immune system to an increased risk of early-onset lung cancer, while accelerated aging in fat tissue was associated with a greater risk of colorectal cancer.

“If we can identify younger people with the highest cancer risk when they are still healthy, we can focus on prevention and early-detection strategies for the individuals who will benefit most from early interventions,” explained Yin Cao, a molecular epidemiologist.

Read More: Why Some Cancers Are More Aggressive Than Others May Come Down to Cell Size

How Researchers Measured Biological Aging

To investigate the connection between aging and cancer risk, scientists analyzed health data from more than 154,000 adults in the U.K. and approximately 10,000 adults in the U.S.

Rather than looking only at aging across the body as a whole, the team examined biological aging at two different levels. They measured systemic aging, which reflects overall aging throughout the body, as well as aging within specific organs and tissues.

The results revealed that participants born between 1965 and 1974 displayed higher levels of biological aging than those born between 1950 and 1954 in the U.K. data. In the U.S. data, participants born between 1990 and 1999 displayed higher levels of biological aging than those born between 1965 and 1969, when compared at similar chronological ages.

The Future of Early Cancer Detection

Scientists caution that accelerated aging is unlikely to be the sole explanation for rising cancer rates in younger adults. However, it may represent one of the most important biological warning signs identified so far.

The research team’s future research will focus on understanding how modern diets, environmental exposures, stress, sleep patterns, and other societal changes leave lasting biological fingerprints that may speed up aging.

“Our ultimate goal is to decode how modern environments become biologically embedded to drive cancer risk, transforming prevention from broad recommendations to personalized interventions. This brings us closer to identifying risk earlier and developing prevention strategies that are tailored to an individual’s biology,” concluded Cao.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

Read More: Can Purple Potatoes Help Fight Cancer? See What’s Behind the Vibrant Tubers’ Many Health Claims

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article: