Pancreatic cancer is notoriously belligerent and can be tricky to treat, but a new clinical trial has suggested an experimental vaccine could offer hope to some patients.

The vaccine, called camupepimut, works by “teaching” the immune system to recognize and respond to seven different mutations in the KRAS gene, which are found in about 90 percent of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomas and drive the cancer’s growth.

It was designed with an important trick up its sleeve that allows it to deliver the vaccine directly to the lymph nodes, the heart of where the immune response is mounted. It does this by attaching its key ingredients to a fatty molecule that binds to the blood protein albumin, which then carries them efficiently into the lymph nodes.

However, pancreatic cancer has its own selection of tricks to play. One of the reasons it's often fatal is its high risk of returning even after surgery and chemotherapy because of its ability to spread rapidly.

In a new study published in Nature Medicine, scientists led by Mayo Clinic researchers wanted to see whether the vaccine could help to find and destroy cancer cells that may continue to lurk in the body after treatment.

New Vaccine for Pancreatic Cancer

The phase 2 clinical trial involved 144 patients with KRAS-mutated pancreatic cancer who had surgery and chemotherapy, and then showed no detectable signs of cancer. Through random selection, 96 of the patients were given the experimental vaccine, while the remaining 48 were observed without the vaccine.

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Unfortunately, the trial did not improve the chances of survival. The average length of disease-free survival in the vaccine group was 23.8 months and 21.2 months for those in the observation group — a minor difference that was not statistically significant.

However, the results did offer some hope. Nearly 99 percent of the patients who received the vaccine developed increased T-cell (a type of white blood cell heavily involved in the immune system) responses against mutated KRAS.

Optimistically, the immune response stuck around. Over 46 weeks after the start of the study, 95.5 percent had detectable T-cell responses to the problematic KRAS mutations.

This, the researchers believe, shows the camupepimut vaccine holds promise.

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Next Steps for the Vaccine

The researchers found two clues that might help predict who benefits most from the vaccine. First, patients with no detectable ctDNA (small pieces of DNA released by cancer cells) in their bloodstream at the start stayed cancer-free for longer with the vaccine than those without. Secondly, people who had not received radiotherapy had more lymphocytes, which appeared to make them respond better to the vaccine.

With information like this, the researchers hope to tweak the vaccine further, and it will help them develop a larger phase 3 clinical trial.

"The immune response is an important signal that helps us understand what is happening biologically and gives us important information for the next trial," Ben George, lead study author and medical oncologist at the Mayo Clinic, said in a statement.

"What is encouraging is that we were able to generate a strong immune response against KRAS mutations in nearly every patient we evaluated. In an exploratory analysis, patients with greater immune responses to the vaccine appeared protected with longer disease-free survival times,” he added.

There are a few other vaccines against pancreatic cancer in the works. Another project, which reported some early findings in April this year, is using mRNA technology to deliver personalized vaccines to people with aggressive forms of pancreatic cancer.

And the need for new approaches is pressing. Globally, rates of pancreatic cancer have more than doubled in incidence over the past three decades, from around 196,000 new cases worldwide in 1990 to over 510,000 in 2022, according to a study published in the Journal of Gastrointestinal Cancer.

An increasing number of cases are also affecting younger adults, according to Nebraska Medicine, particularly younger women, for reasons that are yet to be fully understood.

This article has been republished from IFLScience. Read the original article here.

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The content of this article is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of qualified health providers with questions you may have regarding medical conditions.

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