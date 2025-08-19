Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Might Be Linked to Our Diets, According to Our Blood

Feeling sleepy throughout the whole day without any apparent reason? While excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) is usually linked to insufficient sleep, sleep disorders, or medication side effects, researchers are starting to wonder if there might be less obvious triggers, ones tied to diet and body chemistry.

In a study published in Lancet eBioMedicine, scientists from Mass General Brigham and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center found molecules in blood samples that correlated with EDS.

These molecules, shaped by diet and hormones, suggest that lifestyle and biology may play a larger role in daytime sleepiness than we realize. By mapping out these additional risk factors, the findings expand our understanding of what makes for restorative sleep and hint at alternative ways to intervene.

What Is Excessive Daytime Sleepiness?

About a third of Americans experience persistent and overwhelming drowsiness during the day. The condition most often stems from not getting enough rest, medical issues like obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), or other underlying disorders that interfere with sleep.

For truly restorative rest, it isn’t just about clocking seven to nine hours a night. Those hours need to include deep sleep and REM stages, to help the brain and body restore themselves.

Left unaddressed, EDS can affect more than just productivity. It’s been tied to increased risks of cardiovascular disease, obesity, and diabetes. Treatments usually depend on the cause: improving sleep hygiene, treating sleep apnea with CPAP machines, adjusting medication, or managing underlying conditions. But the new study hints that biology and diet may also be part of the picture.

Chemicals in Blood Hint at Sleepiness

The research team analyzed blood samples from nearly 6,000 participants in the Hispanic Community Health Study/Study of Latinos, measuring 877 metabolites, which are molecules produced by our metabolism and thus influenced by diet and hormones. They paired this with responses to a questionnaire that measures how often people fall asleep during the day.

To ensure consistency, the scientists replicated their findings in other large studies in the U.S., U.K., and Finland. In the end, they identified seven metabolites tied to EDS, plus three that differed by sex.

According to a press release, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, nutrients abundant in Mediterranean-style diets, were linked to a lower risk of daytime sleepiness. On the other hand, certain compounds such as tyramine, found in fermented or overripe foods, correlated with higher rates of EDS, especially in men.

The researchers also saw links between sex hormones like progesterone and sleep-related processes such as melatonin production, reinforcing the role hormones play in regulating sleep-wake cycles.

Treating EDS with Diet Changes

“Our study suggests diet and genetics may play an important role in EDS,” said lead author Tariq Faquih, a postdoctoral fellow in the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in the press statement. “As we learn what’s happening biologically, we are beginning to understand how and why EDS occurs, the early signs that someone might have it, and what we can do to help patients.”

The researchers believe their findings could help shape new treatment strategies. Dietary changes or medications targeting specific metabolites may one day reduce excessive drowsiness. Still, they caution that the study has limitations: measuring metabolite levels isn’t straightforward, and using questionnaires instead of sleep lab testing leaves some gaps.

Ongoing research would include clinical trials to see whether adjusting diet or adding supplements can reduce symptoms, as well as investigating several yet-unidentified metabolites.

For now, the research highlights that sleepiness may not just be about how much time we spend in bed, but also about what’s happening inside our bodies, influenced by a variety of lifestyle choices.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article: