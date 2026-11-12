Excavations Around Toppled 1,200-Year-Old Scottish Monument Reveal Mysterious Carvings and Pictish Artifacts  

Stonehenge might be the most famous standing stones in the U.K., but they’re far from the only ones out there. Up in Scotland’s Angus, about 500 miles north of the better-known standing stones, the village of Aberlemno is home to four or five Pictish stones, each as intricately decorated as they are mysterious.

The Aberlemno stones are much younger than Stonehenge, with the earliest dating back only to the sixth century A.D., and the others a couple hundred years newer.

Aberlemno III, for example, is a towering Christian monument from about the mid-ninth century. At almost nine feet tall, it shows a large ringed cross flanked by adoring angels on one side, with two large Pictish symbols above a hunting scene on the reverse.

Other than that, we know precious little about the stone’s history or meaning — and, after a freak storm toppled Aberlemno III last year (2025), it was feared we might be losing our chance to learn more. The stone was “massively damaged” in the fall, locals in The Scotsman reported at the time, with archaeologists and experts in Pictish arts and history rushing in to see what could be done to ensure its safety.

Along the way, they found far more than they bargained for.

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The Hidden Treasures Of Aberlemno III

When the storm struck in March 2025, it was strong enough to knock Aberlemno III straight off its base. For the first time in centuries, the stone’s foundations had been exposed — and archaeologists, keen to protect and preserve the newly revealed artifact, set about excavating it.

But what they discovered was more than just a simple base stone. In fact, they found evidence of even older Pictish stones in the area, including fragments carved with the tell-tale salmon motif of early Pictish tradition; a small piece of stone carved to resemble a human face, likely Early Medieval in origin; and potentially, the pits where Aberlemno III and these other, now lost stones may once have stood.

“The initial results of the excavation […] have already exceeded our expectations,” Stefan North-Sagrott, Senior Cultural Resources Advisor at Historic Environment Scotland, whose archaeologists were some of those involved in the excavation, said in a recent press release. “We have learned that Aberlemno III has likely remained in its original location, but that it was moved or fell and the base stone was added later, while a piece of an older Pictish stone was used to prop it up.”

How do they know? That salmon motif. It’s such a specific symbol that it can pretty much pin down the origin to only a handful of times and locations: northern and eastern Scotland, from around the sixth or seventh centuries A.D. The fact that this fragment was found propping up Aberlemno’s base hints that whichever stone it originally came from might have already been destroyed by the time of Aberlemno III’s installation — though precisely when that happened, and the exact details of how it went down, will require more analysis.

Other Artifacts Around the Stone

More intriguing still is the discovery of the carved head. Tiny and half-complete, only the eyes and hair remain of the unique decoration, leaving almost everything about the piece shrouded in mystery.

That’s not an exaggeration. Although it was found during the base stone’s excavation, the head seems entirely unrelated to Aberlemno III — there’s simply nowhere on the stone it could fit — and, indeed, on any known stone in the area. It looks Early Medieval in style, but that’s not a sure thing, and why it was there, how it got there in the first place, and whether it’s alone or one of many are all questions that we, for now, simply don’t have answers to.

“We are unsure how the head fits into this,” admitted North-Sagrott, “and we are excited to start the next phase of post-excavation analysis and research to see how much more we can discover.”

Now that the base stone has been relocated to Edinburgh, it’s only a matter of time before we learn more. Ongoing research “will likely reveal further carvings not seen for hundreds of years,” predicted North-Sagrott; “Analysis of the base stone will also give further insight into Aberlemno III’s history, though the excavation itself has already revealed a previously unknown chapter in its story.”

“The discovery of the Pictish stone fragment, as well as the carved head, give us new questions to answer,” he said. “It is clear that the place of Aberlemno still holds many secrets.”

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