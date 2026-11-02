skip to main content

Evidence of Ancient Blood Found for the First Time in a 115-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Fossil

Learn how the discovery of mineralized red blood cells and blood-related molecules in fossilized bones offer new insights about the longevity of biological material.

Written byJenny Lehmann
| 3 min read
Follow on Google
museum raptor
Museum reconstruction of a dinosaur similar to Aratasaurus museunacionali, not associated with the findings. (Image Credit: Busker909/Shutterstock) 

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

Most of what we know about dinosaurs and other creatures that roamed our planet millions of years ago comes from studying their fossilized bones, teeth, and eggs. Soft tissues, like skin, internal organs, and bodily fluids, on the other hand, decompose rapidly and rarely preserve. With them, we lose a lot of biological information that bones alone cannot tell us.

For the first time, an international research team led by Curtin University, Australia, has found mineralized red blood cells, intact heme (the iron-containing molecule involved in transporting oxygen in the blood), and remains of collagen in the limb bones of a 115-million-year-old theropod dinosaur recovered in Brazil. As described in their study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), this discovery is reshaping our understanding of fossil preservation and longevity of biological samples.

“To detect intact heme-derived molecules in 115-million-year-old red blood cells is astonishing,” said lead study author Kliti Grice, founding Director of Curtin’s WA-Organic and Isotope Geochemistry Centre, in a press statement. “This really is a landmark discovery.”

Read More: 66-Million-Year-Old Mineralized Blood Vessels Reveal How the Largest Known T. rex Began Healing a Broken Rib

Traces of Blood Found in Dinosaur Bones

fossilized red blood cell

Heme and heme breakdown products in individual red blood cells preserved in limb bone material of the theropod dinosaur Aratasaurus.

(Image Credit: Victor O. Leshyk)

The dinosaur, Aratasaurus museunacionali, preserved more than clues to its skeleton. The research team identified tiny structures resembling red blood cells within the bones’ vascular canals, alongside heme B and its chemical breakdown products.

Discover Magazine Logo

You have 1 more free article (1 of 2)

Have an account? log in

Subscribe today for full access and support our journalism.

checkmarkExplore All Options

Finding organic material in fossils isn’t new, but confirming its origin can be difficult. Biological molecules degrade over time, while contamination from surrounding microbes can complicate analysis.

To investigate, the team combined imaging and chemical analyses. The blood-cell-like structures were consistently associated with hausmannite, a manganese oxide mineral, while their molecular signatures differed from those of the microbial mat surrounding the fossil. Together, these findings support the interpretation that the blood-related molecules originated within the dinosaur’s bones rather than through contamination.

Exceptional Preservation Allowed Blood Components to Survive Millions of Years

How could such delicate material survive for 115 million years? The researchers believe that hausmannite helped stabilize the cellular structures and preserve biomolecular components, including amino acids associated with collagen. Rapid burial in a low-oxygen, microbially rich environment may also have contributed to the exceptional preservation.

“These findings challenge longstanding assumptions that certain biomolecules such as [hemoglobin] cannot survive deep time,” said Grice.

The discovery could help researchers investigate the biology of long-extinct animals, rather than relying solely on their fossilized skeletons.

“It opens exciting new avenues for molecular-level [paleontology], allowing us to investigate the evolution of blood, metabolism and even activity levels in ancient animals,” added Grice.

Implications for Astrobiology and the Search for Extraterrestrial Life

The findings could also have implications beyond paleontology. Understanding how biological molecules survive over immense stretches of time may help scientists consider how to identify evidence of ancient life in other environments, including beyond Earth.

According to Martin Van Kranendonk, head of Curtin’s School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, the research could reshape how scientists understand molecular preservation in challenging conditions, with potential implications for astrobiology and the search for life in outer space.

“This study exemplifies how coordinated efforts across institutions, continents and scientific disciplines can unlock extraordinary insights into ancient life,” said Van Kranendonk.

Read More: A Rare, Fruit-Eating Dinosaur Nicknamed ‘Hell Chicken’ Had a Beak Like a Parrot

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Jenny Lehmann

    Jenny Lehmann

    Jenny Lehmann is an Associate Editor at Discover Magazine who writes articles on microbiology, psychology, neurology, and zoology, and oversees the Piece of Mind column of the print issue.View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
Modern red panda

An Ancient Red Panda Relative Once Roamed Tennessee's Forests, Likely Eating Plants With a Fake Thumb

Patagonian mara, Dolichotis patagonum, in the wild

The World's Fastest Rodent Is Related to the Guinea Pig, But Can Run Up to Nearly 28 MPH with 8-Foot Strides

Spider-tailed horned viper tail on a rock

This Unusual-Looking Snake Has a Fake Spider on its Tail, Using It to Catch Prey

Cane toad sitting on grass

Cane Toads Are Highly Toxic, but Some Animals Have Learned How to Eat This Invasive Species 

Dwarf reedsnakes roll at high speed to escape predators

This Snake Rolls at 8 Miles Per Hour to Escape Predators, but Its Head Stays Pointed Forward

Sled dog looking over shoulder

Sled Dogs' Stubby Legs May Have Helped Humans Travel the Arctic for More Than 9,000 Years 

gray wolf on a rock in the forest

Gray Wolves May Use Active Wildfires to Pursue Prey While Avoiding Dangerous Fire Fronts 

A large white dog sniffs a small tan-and-white dog sitting in a black pet stroller indoors.

Why Big Dogs Die Younger Than Small Dogs May Come Down to Jumping Genes

Tortoise Jonathan arriving in St Helena in 1882

At 194, a 450-Pound Tortoise Is the Oldest Living Land Animal, and its DNA May Help Explain Why

Squid swimming in the ocean

Tiny Hair Bundles Across Squid Skin May Help Explain Human Hearing Loss

what is umwelt? flying bat at night

Umwelt Suggests That Every Animal Experiences the World Differently — and it Can Change How We Study Them

Brown-and-white dog lies on a couch with EEG electrodes attached to her head and wires beside her.

Dogs Show a Surprising Speech-Processing Skill Once Thought Unique to Humans 

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe