Evidence of Ancient Blood Found for the First Time in a 115-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Fossil

Most of what we know about dinosaurs and other creatures that roamed our planet millions of years ago comes from studying their fossilized bones, teeth, and eggs. Soft tissues, like skin, internal organs, and bodily fluids, on the other hand, decompose rapidly and rarely preserve. With them, we lose a lot of biological information that bones alone cannot tell us.

For the first time, an international research team led by Curtin University, Australia, has found mineralized red blood cells, intact heme (the iron-containing molecule involved in transporting oxygen in the blood), and remains of collagen in the limb bones of a 115-million-year-old theropod dinosaur recovered in Brazil. As described in their study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), this discovery is reshaping our understanding of fossil preservation and longevity of biological samples.

“To detect intact heme-derived molecules in 115-million-year-old red blood cells is astonishing,” said lead study author Kliti Grice, founding Director of Curtin’s WA-Organic and Isotope Geochemistry Centre, in a press statement. “This really is a landmark discovery.”

Read More: 66-Million-Year-Old Mineralized Blood Vessels Reveal How the Largest Known T. rex Began Healing a Broken Rib

Traces of Blood Found in Dinosaur Bones

Heme and heme breakdown products in individual red blood cells preserved in limb bone material of the theropod dinosaur Aratasaurus. (Image Credit: Victor O. Leshyk)

The dinosaur, Aratasaurus museunacionali, preserved more than clues to its skeleton. The research team identified tiny structures resembling red blood cells within the bones’ vascular canals, alongside heme B and its chemical breakdown products.

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Finding organic material in fossils isn’t new, but confirming its origin can be difficult. Biological molecules degrade over time, while contamination from surrounding microbes can complicate analysis.

To investigate, the team combined imaging and chemical analyses. The blood-cell-like structures were consistently associated with hausmannite, a manganese oxide mineral, while their molecular signatures differed from those of the microbial mat surrounding the fossil. Together, these findings support the interpretation that the blood-related molecules originated within the dinosaur’s bones rather than through contamination.

Exceptional Preservation Allowed Blood Components to Survive Millions of Years

How could such delicate material survive for 115 million years? The researchers believe that hausmannite helped stabilize the cellular structures and preserve biomolecular components, including amino acids associated with collagen. Rapid burial in a low-oxygen, microbially rich environment may also have contributed to the exceptional preservation.

“These findings challenge longstanding assumptions that certain biomolecules such as [hemoglobin] cannot survive deep time,” said Grice.

The discovery could help researchers investigate the biology of long-extinct animals, rather than relying solely on their fossilized skeletons.

“It opens exciting new avenues for molecular-level [paleontology], allowing us to investigate the evolution of blood, metabolism and even activity levels in ancient animals,” added Grice.

Implications for Astrobiology and the Search for Extraterrestrial Life

The findings could also have implications beyond paleontology. Understanding how biological molecules survive over immense stretches of time may help scientists consider how to identify evidence of ancient life in other environments, including beyond Earth.

According to Martin Van Kranendonk, head of Curtin’s School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, the research could reshape how scientists understand molecular preservation in challenging conditions, with potential implications for astrobiology and the search for life in outer space.

“This study exemplifies how coordinated efforts across institutions, continents and scientific disciplines can unlock extraordinary insights into ancient life,” said Van Kranendonk.

Read More: A Rare, Fruit-Eating Dinosaur Nicknamed ‘Hell Chicken’ Had a Beak Like a Parrot

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