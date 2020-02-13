Register for an account

X

Enter your name and email address below.

Your email address is used to log in and will not be shared or sold. Read our privacy policy.

X

Website access code

Enter your access code into the form field below.

If you are a Zinio, Nook, Kindle, Apple, or Google Play subscriber, you can enter your website access code to gain subscriber access. Your website access code is located in the upper right corner of the Table of Contents page of your digital edition.

Discover Magazine
Stay Curious
Environment

The Heat Goes On: Last Month Was The Warmest January On Record

The four warmest Januaries documented in the climate record have all occurred since 2016.

ImaGeo iconImaGeoBy Tom YulsmanFebruary 13, 2020 10:00 PM
Global temperature anomalies for January 2020
Here's is how temperatures around the world differed from the long-term average in January. (Source: NOAA/NCEI)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Last month was the warmest January in 141 years of climate records.

That's according to the latest analysis from scientists at NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information. 

As the angry, oblong red splotch in the graphic above shows, the abnormal warmth was particularly concentrated in Russia and parts of Scandinavia. Eastern Canada also was particularly warm. In these areas, temperatures were at least 5.0 degrees C — that's an alarming 9.0 degrees F — above average.

There are a number of other ways in which global warming in January 2020 stands out, according to NOAA:

  • It marked the 44th consecutive January, and the 421st consecutive month, with temperatures at least nominally above the 20th-century average.

  • The four warmest Januaries have all occurred since 2016.

  • The 10 warmest have all happened since 2002.

  •  The temperature departure from average was the highest monthly departure ever recorded without an El Niño being present to help boost temperatures.

As Alaskans are probably well aware, and as the deep blue splotch in the map at the top of the post shows, the state was particularly cold last month. In fact, it was the coldest January in Alaska since 2012. But that blue sits in a sea of mostly pink colors, indicating temperatures that were warmer than average. And no land or ocean areas had record-cold temperatures in January.

NOAA isn't the only U.S. agency to produce monthly climate reports. NASA should publish its own, independent analysis soon.

Related Content

A Different Kind of Climate Refugee

A Different Kind of Climate Refugee

Feeding Seaweed to Cows Could Curb Their Methane-Laden Burps

Feeding Seaweed to Cows Could Curb Their Methane-Laden Burps

Award-Winning Scientist: Skip the Gloom and Doom and Get Cracking on Solving Climate Change

Award-Winning Scientist: Skip the Gloom and Doom and Get Cracking on Solving Climate Change

More From Discover
Recommendations From Our Store
Shop Now
Stay Curious

Join

Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

View our privacy policy

Subscribe

To The Magazine

Save up to 70% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Follow Us
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS Feeds
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright PolicyTrips & Tours

2 Free Articles Left

Want it all? Get unlimited access when you subscribe.

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In

Want unlimited access?

Subscribe today and save 70%

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In