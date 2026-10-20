Enormous Cosmic Hamburger Stacked With Layers of Gas and Dust Provides Sneak Peek of Planet Formation

A burger found in a far-flung region of the Milky Way may be in the midst of a planet-forming phenomenon, and it’s not exactly the kind of burger you’d order from a fast food joint. The accouterments seen in Gomez’s Hamburger, an astronomical object believed to be around 453 light-years from Earth, are gas and dust, not lettuce and tomato. And for astronomers, the way that this cosmic burger is assembled makes it all the more appetizing.

Recent images of Gomez’s Hamburger have revealed that the system is undergoing the very earliest phases of giant planet formation, as described in a new paper on arXiv. The burger’s structure and orientation make it a prime spot for astronomers to see what’s going on within its layers of gas and dust; one of its standout features, an unusual arc of sulfur monoxide emission, may even give a glimpse of a massive planet forming in the system’s outer disk.

Read More: Neptune-Sized Exoplanet Mysteriously Orbits Its Star Backward, Raising Questions About Planetary Formation

A Jumbo Space Burger

Gomez’s Hamburger, sometimes shortened to “GoHam,” gets its name from Arturo Gomez, an astronomer at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile, who discovered it in 1985 in sky photographs he took, according to NASA.

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As for why the object is called a hamburger, it looks as if there are two “buns” of light reflecting off dust, and sandwiched between them is a dark band of dust that looks like a patty.

The GoHam system consists of a young star surrounded by a giant protoplanetary disk. The star itself has a surface temperature of approximately 18,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but it’s also hidden within the disk, which has an “edge-on” orientation; this means that astronomers are seeing the disk on its side, making it difficult to estimate the distance of its central star.

Looking into GoHam's Layers

Despite obscuring its own star, GoHam's edge-on orientation gives astronomers a major advantage: a direct view of the system’s vertical structure, which the researchers say is much harder to see in other disks.

“This makes it a benchmark system for testing detailed models of how planets form and evolve in disks,” said paper author Charles Law, an astrophysicist at the University of Minnesota, in a statement. “The combination of extreme disk size, strong asymmetries, winds, and potential planet formation makes it the perfect laboratory for understanding how giant planets can form far from their star, and how their presence reshapes the surrounding gas and dust.”

The researchers used the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile to take a closer look at GoHam. ALMA observations at millimeter wavelengths enabled them to clearly map the location of millimeter-sized dust grains and several different gas-phase molecules within the disk’s layers. In particular, they observed two forms of carbon monoxide and the sulfur-bearing molecules carbon monosulfide (CS) and sulfur monoxide (SO).

Mapping of gas and dust revealed the stratified layers of the disk; the researchers found that the millimeter dust, for example, is relatively thin and concentrated in the disk’s midplane, while the gas extends far above and below, creating a “puffed-up” appearance.

The Ideal Ingredients for Planets

GoHam’s millimeter dust is lopsided north-south, with one side of the disk having more extended and brighter dust emission. This may be due to a vortex or large-scale disturbance that could help trap solids, which the researchers say could help drive planet formation.

The researchers also noticed a one-sided arc of sulfur monoxide emission just outside the bright dust on one side of the disk, although it still follows the disk’s rotation. This arc aligns with a previously identified dense clump called “GoHam b,” which the researchers believe is an area where material is collapsing under its own gravity, setting the stage for a massive, wide-orbit planet to form.

One of the main reasons GoHam is an ideal place to see early planet formation is its size: the 12CO gas disk stretches to almost 1,000 astronomical units in radius and reaches vertical heights of several hundred astronomical units. The system may also have much more dust than typical disks around similar stars, meaning GoHam could potentially support a multi-planet system in the future.

Read More: Cosmic Dust Around Young Stars Could Reveal How to Weigh Newborn Planets

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