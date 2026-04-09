Emperor Penguins Added to IUCN Red List — Their Population Could Drop 50 Percent by 2080

If you are anything like me, you’ve watched March of the Penguins more times than you can count. The popular documentary follows emperor penguins on their annual journey inland to begin breeding season. Sadly, these majestic creatures are officially listed as Endangered — a shift scientists say reflects a rapidly worsening climate crisis in Antarctica.

Between 2009 and 2018, researchers estimated a loss of roughly 10 percent of the global population, which equals more than 20,000 adult penguins. These dramatic population declines are directly tied to disappearing sea ice, with projections suggesting their numbers could be cut in half by the 2080s.

“Penguins are already among the most threatened birds on Earth,” said Martin Harper, CEO of BirdLife International, in a press release. “The emperor penguin’s move to Endangered is a stark warning: climate change is accelerating the extinction crisis before our eyes. Governments must act now to urgently decarbonize our economies.”

🚨BREAKING NEWS: The emperor penguin and Antarctic fur seal are now both Endangered, according to The IUCN Red List of Threatened Species™



The southern elephant seal is also now at risk of extinction, due to disease.



Learn more https://t.co/8hTHoDzvid pic.twitter.com/wt9vhndR5n — IUCN Red List (@IUCNRedList) April 9, 2026 ⓘ Discover Magazine is not responsible for content shared from external sites.

Why Emperor Penguins Are Now on the Red List

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) reclassified emperor penguins from Near Threatened to Endangered based largely on climate projections. Scientists used population models that incorporated a range of future warming scenarios, and nearly all pointed toward steep declines this century unless greenhouse gas emissions are drastically reduced.

The key driver in their extinction is the loss of Antarctic sea ice, which has hit unprecedented lows since 2016. According to NASA, 2025 summer sea ice tied for the second-lowest minimum extent ever recorded in nearly five decades of satellite monitoring. Globally, Earth is now missing more than 1 million square miles of sea ice compared to pre-2010 averages — an area roughly equivalent to the entire eastern United States.

“After careful consideration of different possible threats, we concluded that human-induced climate change poses the most significant threat to emperor penguins. Early sea-ice break-up in spring is already affecting colonies around the Antarctic, and further changes in sea-ice will continue to affect their breeding, feeding, and moulting habitat,” explained Philip Trathan, member of the IUCN SSC Penguin Specialist Group.

Read More: Antarctic Penguins Are Breeding 13 Days Earlier Than They Did a Decade Ago — Likely Due to Climate Change

How Sea Ice Keeps Emperor Penguins Alive

Emperor penguins rely on something called “fast ice” — a type of sea ice that is anchored to the Antarctic coastline or ocean floor — for nearly every stage of their life cycle, as noted by the Antarctic and Southern Ocean Coalition. They breed, raise chicks, and undergo their annual moulting process on this stable ice platform.

To successfully reproduce, emperor penguins require about nine months of consistent sea ice each year. If the ice forms too late, breaks apart too early, or covers too little of an area, entire breeding seasons can fail.

Evidence of Emperor Penguin Breeding Season Failures

The breeding season failures discussed by scientists are no longer just theoretical. According to Antarctica and Southern Ocean Coalition, in Antarctica’s Weddell Sea, Halley Bay — once home to the second-largest emperor penguin colony — experienced repeated breeding failures. Between 2015 and 2018, almost no chicks survived after sea ice broke apart before they could develop waterproof feathers.

Similar events have been recorded elsewhere. In 2022, parts of the Bellingshausen Sea were completely ice-free during summer for the first time in the satellite record. Colonies in the region saw widespread chick mortality when unstable ice gave way beneath them.

Scientists stress that emperor penguins are more than just a single species in trouble. As a sentinel species, their fate acts as a warning signal and reflects broader environmental shifts already underway in the Antarctic.

“Their decline underscores how quickly ecosystems are being degraded and how the compounding impacts of warming accelerate food scarcity, emerging disease, and habitat loss. The result is rapidly increasing extinction risk for many species. The Red List is an essential tool, but it must be adequately resourced and strengthened with climate-informed science to identify risks and help reduce climate-driven extinctions,” concluded Kathleen Flower, vice president of Biodiversity Science at Conservation International.

Read More: A Saltier Southern Ocean Could Cause More Melting Ice in Antarctica

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