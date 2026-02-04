Elusive Beaked Whales May Dive Over 3,000 Feet to Forage Near the Seafloor

Deep below the ocean surface off the coast of Louisiana, some goose-beaked whales forage near the seafloor. New acoustic tracking shows that during dives exceeding about 3,200 feet (1,000 meters), they can approach within roughly 300 feet (about 100 meters) of the seafloor.

Beaked whales are difficult to study because they spend little time at the surface, and detailed dive data from the Gulf have been limited. By reconstructing three-dimensional dive paths from echolocation clicks, researchers could document how these whales move.

The findings, published in PLOS One, come from six months of acoustic monitoring conducted between 2021 and 2022. The results provide new details on how goose-beaked, Gervais’, and Blainville’s beaked whales use deep Gulf waters.

Tracking Deep-Diving Beaked Whales

Instead of tagging whales, researchers placed two sets of underwater microphones on the seafloor, spaced about 2,500 feet (772 meters) apart. Known as High-Frequency Acoustic Recording Packages (HARPs), the devices continuously recorded the whales’ echolocation clicks. By comparing tiny differences in when each click reached the microphones, researchers calculated the whales’ positions in 3D.

Goose-beaked whale emits an echolocation click while foraging. (Image Credit: Dr. Héloïse Frouin-Mouy/CC-BY 4.0)

Over roughly 200 days of recording, the team tracked 24 goose-beaked whale dives, 24 Gervais’ beaked whale dives (which are a species of goose-beaked whales), and two Blainville’s beaked whale dives. Only high-quality tracks were used for dive analysis.

Each dive was divided into descent, foraging, and ascent phases when possible. From these tracks, researchers measured dive depth, swim speed, and pitch angle. The result was a detailed description of how each species moved through the water column.

Goose-beaked whales typically made long, steep descents, then spent time foraging at their deepest point. Gervais’ and Blainville’s whales followed a similar pattern but did not dive as deep.

Beaked Whales Foraging Near the Seafloor

Goose-beaked whales dove to an average depth of about 3,225 feet (983 meters), with maximum depths averaging about 3,536 feet (1,078 meters). At the study site, the seafloor lies at roughly 3,600 feet (about 1,100 meters), meaning some individuals were foraging at or near the bottom.

They also descended more steeply than the other species. Goose-beaked whales dropped at an average pitch angle of 68.5 degrees, compared with 35.7 degrees for Gervais’ beaked whales. During these dives, goose-beaked whales clicked for longer periods, averaging 20.5 minutes vs. 12.7 minutes for Gervais’ whales.

The other species remained higher in the water column. Gervais’ beaked whales reached a mean depth of about 2,837 feet (865 meters), while Blainville’s beaked whales averaged about 2,608 feet (795 meters). The distance between the whale and the seafloor highlights the difference more clearly.

At their deepest, goose-beaked whales were typically just about 328 to 360 feet (100 to 110 meters) above the bottom. Gervais’ whales stayed about 656 to 984 feet (about 200 to 300 meters) above it, and Blainville’s whales about 984 to 1,312 feet (about 300 to 400 meters).

Vertical Habitat Differences Among Gulf Beaked Whales

The study was designed to improve acoustic monitoring in the Gulf, but the dive tracks also clarify how these species share the same deep habitat while using it differently.

Goose-beaked whales consistently operated closest to the seabed, sometimes narrowing the gap to roughly 300 feet (about 100 meters) during foraging dives. Gervais’ and Blainville’s whales remained higher in the water column and followed shallower descent paths.

The findings provide the first detailed description of Gervais’ beaked whale diving behavior in the Gulf and offer region-specific data for species that are difficult to study visually. In water more than a half mile (a kilometer) deep, even differences of a few hundred feet separate how these whales hunt.

