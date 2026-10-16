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Elusive Baby Giant Armadillo Caught on Camera, a Rare Sighting in the Peruvian Rainforest

Learn more about giant armadillos, why they’re so rare to see, and what this once-in-a-lifetime footage could mean for the species' future.

Written byMonica Cull
| 3 min read
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Giant armadillo: image not associated with the recent findings. (Image Credit: Martin Prochazkacz/Shutterstock) 

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Deep in the Peruvian rainforest, a trail camera caught a rare sight. A baby giant armadillo scuttling through the forest. At first, it looks like it’s trying to climb over a fallen tree, but it soon gives up and quickly moves off camera, perhaps to find another way around.

Researchers from Amazon Research International placed the camera in the Native Community of San Francisco in Loreto and likely never expected to catch such a rare sight. Rosa Vásquez Espinoza, the organization's founder and conservationist, told the BBC that some researchers can use hundreds of cameras and spend years trying to capture this animal on camera, but to no avail.

This team captured the rare footage thanks to indigenous knowledge, Vásquez Espinoza told the BBC. The footage is not only exciting, but it’s also useful evidence that could aid conservation efforts.

Read More: Giant Armadillo Butchers Push Back Human Arrival Time in South America

What Are Giant Armadillos?

The giant armadillo is the world's largest armadillo species and can grow to almost 4 feet long, according to the World Land Trust. They look like an average armadillo, with a large carapace, bony plates, and tough skin.

Giant armadillos tend to be solitary creatures and are mostly nocturnal. At night, they forage for food. Termites make up much of their diet, and thanks to their long claws, they can easily break into termite mounds. Besides termites, giant armadillos also eat spiders, ants, and worms.

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Their long claws help them forage, but they also help giant armadillos dig their burrows. They spend most of the day in their burrows and come out to find food. When frightened, they’ll either flee to the nearest hole or dig a new burrow to hide, according to the World Land Trust. Babies are a rare sight, especially since the animals are elusive, and females reproduce slowly, giving birth once every 2 to 3 years.

Why Are Giant Armadillos Vulnerable?

As of 2024, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) lists the giant armadillo as “vulnerable,” one step above “endangered.” Its population is declining because of habitat loss from deforestation, ranching, and other agriculture, according to the IUCN.

Armadillo habitat is prime real estate for cattle ranching, farming, and wood plantations. As the need for resources increases, more land is taken away from these animals. Other threats include hunting and trapping.

Little is still known about giant armadillo reproduction, but according to the BBC, it is slow, and they produce only a few offspring at a time.

Protecting Giant Armadillos

In 2025, officials from the Peruvian province of Satipo passed the first-ever ordinance that grants legal rights to stingless bees. Vásquez Espinoza helped pass that legislation.

As critical pollinators in the Amazon, these bees are crucial to protect. The new law grants bees the right to exist, thrive, have a healthy habitat, and be represented in court if they face threats, among other things.

The area the bees live in is being actively monitored and protected under the new law, but the bees aren't the only ones benefiting from these protections. Since giant armadillos also live in these areas, their habitat is now being watched and protected as well.

But the protection does not stop there. Vásquez Espinoza told the BBC that Amazon Research International hopes to use the footage of this baby giant armadillo to help introduce a new law in Loreto to protect armadillos and other mammals in the region, especially those on the IUCN Red List.

The baby armadillo captured on camera was simply going about its everyday business; it has no idea that this footage could help protect other animals just like it.

Read More: How Stingless Bees in the Amazon Became the First Insects With Legal Rights

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Meet the Author

  • Monica Cull

    Monica Cull is a Digital Editor/Writer for Discover Magazine who writes and edits articles focusing on animal sciences, ancient humans, national parks, and health trends. View Full Profile

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