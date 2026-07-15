Elephants May Hear Ground Vibrations Through Their Bones, Helping Them to Communicate Over 6 Miles

There are few things more iconic about elephants than their large, floppy ears. And it turns out, their ears may be more impressive on the inside than on the outside. Long before a distant herd comes into view, an elephant likely already knows it is coming, thanks to silent messages sent through the ground.

A new study, published in Frontiers in Audiology and Otology, helps explain why elephants are so good at detecting these underground signals. The answer appears to lie in an unexpected combination of enormous middle-ear bones, oversized eardrums, and a unique ability to close their ear canals at will.

“Ear canal listening devices such as AirPods can be annoying because we hear body-generated sounds louder than normal, for example, when we walk or chew. Elephants, however, may use the ability to close their ear canals to their advantage in long distance communication,” said senior author Sunil Puria in a press release. “We found that elephants’ bone-conduction hearing is significantly improved through their larger middle ear structures and possibly further enhanced by voluntarily closing their ear canal.”

How Elephants Hear Messages Through the Ground

Elephants are already known for communicating over impressive distances using low-frequency rumbles that travel through the air for up to about 3 miles (5 kilometers). But they have another, even more unusual, communication network hidden beneath their feet.

When elephants produce powerful low-frequency sounds, they also generate seismic waves that spread through the ground. Other elephants can detect these subtle vibrations through the sensitive tissues in their feet.

From there, the vibrations travel up the legs, through the skull, and directly into the inner ear through a process known as bone-conduction hearing. Elephants may detect these underground signals from more than 6 miles (10 kilometers) away, allowing herds to stay connected even when they are far apart.

The new research suggests elephants are exceptionally well equipped for this form of hearing because of their anatomy. Their middle-ear bones are roughly nine times heavier than those of humans, while their eardrums are about seven times larger. Together, these oversized features appear especially effective at transferring the low-frequency vibrations that elephants rely on.

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How Researchers Tested Elephant Hearing

Studying elephant hearing isn’t as simple as asking an elephant to wear headphones. Instead, researchers examined temporal bones — the portion of the skull that contains the middle and inner ear — from deceased elephants and human donors.

The team mounted these bones onto a specialized device that recreated the vibrations produced when sound travels through the body rather than through the air. Using laser technology and tiny reflective markers attached to the middle-ear bones, they measured precisely how the bones responded to different vibration frequencies.

The results revealed that elephant middle-ear bones responded most efficiently to vibrations around 400 hertz, while human middle-ear bones were most responsive at approximately 1.2 kilohertz. Because elephants are already known to excel at detecting low-frequency airborne sounds, the researchers said it makes sense that they would also outperform humans when sensing low-frequency vibrations traveling through solid ground.

“Although we suspected as much based on their behavior in the wild and response to vibrational stimuli, it was very gratifying to show that elephants have excellent bone conduction hearing,” said first author Caitlin O’Connell-Rodwell.

What Elephants Can Hear That Humans Can’t

For humans, bone conduction is something most people rarely think about. It’s why your own voice sounds different in a recording and why specialized headphones can transmit sound through your skull. For elephants, however, bone conduction appears to be a central part of daily life.

The researchers say the findings provide strong anatomical evidence for what field biologists have long observed — that elephants are remarkably sensitive to vibrations beneath their feet and likely depend on them to coordinate movement, maintain social bonds, and communicate across vast landscapes.

“There are few creatures more majestic than elephants. Their behavioral characteristics might be better understood through their hearing capabilities. We need better data about their absolute hearing sensitivity across frequencies with air and bone-conduction stimulation. We have tried this and found it easier said than done,” concluded Puria.

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