The youngest Homo erectus known on the Chinese mainland is down to eight teeth, and they only turned up because a hungry porcupine once dragged the bones home to gnaw on and left them in a pile at the back of a cave.

“This is a fascinating discovery because it confirms the presence of Homo erectus in a location we were not expecting, and at a time we hadn’t considered,” said co-lead author Kira Westaway in a press release. “This has huge implications for the timeline of Homo erectus as we attempt to understand the causes of its extinction.”

Westaway and a team report in Nature that Homo erectus was living in the limestone hills of Guangxi province, in southern China, as early as 324,000 years ago and as recently as 184,000 years ago, in thick tropical rainforest many reseachers thought they could not survive in. They are the youngest solid trace of the species anywhere on the Chinese mainland, which moves the record 200,000 years closer to our own time.

The forest is the surprising part, because spreading rainforest has been blamed for wiping out every kind of human in this part of the world except us.

“While there has been growing recognition that our own species, Homo sapiens, adapted to rainforests around the world between 100,000 and 13,000 years ago, this is the first clear, direct evidence we have for another hominin living within these habitats,” said co-author Patrick Roberts.

You have 1 more free article (1 of 2) Have an account? log in Subscribe today for full access and support our journalism. Explore All Options

Eight Homo Erectus Teeth From Two Chinese Caves

Baxian and its sister cave, Naxian, sit about nine miles apart among steep limestone hills, each with a small room at the back where old bone has set into solid rock; together, they have produced more than 18,000 animal fossils.

Local people pointed the team to the caves, and the bone at the back had set so hard that getting into it took jackhammers. Working out how old the teeth were took five different dating methods, used on the enamel, the dirt around them, and the mineral crust on top, and all five gave the same answer.

Read More: Newly Discovered Homo Erectus Fossil Reveals a Time When Our Ancestors Were Outnumbered in South Africa 10 to 1

What the Enamel Said About the Rainforest

Excavations in Naxian and Baxian Cave. (Image Credit: Professor Kira Westaway (Macquarie University) and Clement Zanolli (University of Bordeaux))

The carbon in that enamel revealed that they were eating food that grew in deep shade, with no grass in it at all, and the canopy over them was thicker than anything in African rainforests today, closer to the western Amazon.

The dirt in the cave revealed the same thing, wetter and cooler back then than it is now.

“Teeth can record the environments in which animals and humans lived,” said co-author Nicolas Bourgo. “In this case, the animal teeth and the Homo erectus teeth are telling the same story — these individuals were part of a rainforest ecosystem.”

On Java, the last Homo erectus hung on in patches of open woodland until roughly 110,000 years ago, and the forest closing in on them is part of why people think they died out. These teeth come from a group living in that kind of forest instead of backing away from it.

What a Child’s Tooth Remembers

Enamel only takes in the chemistry of food and water while a tooth is still growing, which for these teeth was between about ages two and six, so everything in this paper comes from somebody’s early childhood.

The strontium in four of the teeth doesn’t match the limestone around the caves, so whoever they belonged to spent their early years as far as 155 miles off, out toward what is now northern Vietnam.

“Some of the chemical signatures in the fossil teeth point well beyond the immediate cave region, potentially towards northern Vietnam and mainland Southeast Asia,” said co-lead author Renaud Joannes-Boyau. “This suggests these humans were far more mobile than previously [recognized], moving across surprisingly large distances through a complex rainforest landscape.”

Whatever finished off Homo erectus in mainland Asia, it doesn’t look like they couldn’t cope, and the case for that sits in a few teeth that stopped recording while their owners were still small.

Read More: A 230,000-Year-Old Homo sapiens Fossil Reveals Early Humans Were More Robust Than Once Thought

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article: