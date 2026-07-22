Eerie 2,100-Year-Old Statue, Skull Fragments, and Ruined Sword Hint at Ritual Activity in Ancient Gaul

At first glance, the limestone figure could be a prop from a horror movie. Its long, nearly featureless face still carries faint impressions of eyes, a nose, and a mouth. But the 19-inch carving is more than 2,000 years old, and centuries of wear may explain much of what makes it look so unsettling today.

Someone left the 40-pound figure in a ditch near what is now Tours, France. About 295 feet away, archaeologists found fragments of a human skull in the same ditch and in a matching layer of soil, indicating that both entered the ground around the same period.

Discarding a carved human figure already seems odd, but burying it in the same ditch as pieces of a human skull makes the gesture look more like ritual than routine cleanup.

The objects come from Mettray-le-Désert, a rural settlement occupied from roughly 150 B.C.E. to 80 B.C.E. Along with a sword purposely destroyed near the settlement’s end, they suggest that residents used the ditches to mark moments of change and departure.

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Two Phases at the Gaulish Settlement Near Tours

France’s National Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research, known as Inrap, excavated 8.6 acres at Mettray-le-Désert and exposed almost the entire Gaulish settlement, according to an announcement from Inrap.

Three straight ditches enclosed a rectangular residential area spanning nearly 3 acres. A wider ditch divided the interior into eastern and western sections, with a central crossing that allowed residents to move between them.

The eastern side held a building supported by four wooden posts. Archaeologists identified four more buildings on the western side, including two that residents had altered after constructing them. Outside the enclosure, additional ditches drained water and separated areas used for farming and craftwork.

Layers inside the ditches show that the settlement went through two periods of occupation, with some buildings and work areas changing between them. The statue and skull fragments date to the shift from the first period to the second.

A Sword Destroyed as the Settlement Reached Its End

Near the crossing between the settlement’s two sections, archaeologists found an iron sword still inside its scabbard, the protective sheath used to hold its blade.

Someone had intentionally bent and damaged the weapon until no one could use it again. The sword entered the ditch near the end of the settlement’s occupation, leading archaeologists to think its destruction may have marked the abandonment of the site.

Horse Butchery Set the Community Apart

Most objects found at Mettray tell a more familiar story of daily work. Residents produced iron, ground grain, made textiles, cooked, and processed animals. Altogether, these activities show that the community met many of its everyday needs within the enclosure.

During the first period of occupation, residents butchered a high number of horses. This heavy focus on horse butchery sets Mettray apart from other rural settlements of the period.

People had crossed this land long before the Gaulish community built its enclosure. Archaeologists recovered Middle Paleolithic stone tools from disturbed soil, along with smaller traces of activity from the Neolithic, Late Bronze Age, and Early Iron Age.

The buildings, tools, and butchered bones show how people at Mettray kept daily life going. The stone figure, skull fragments, and ruined sword belong to the moments when that life changed. Someone deliberately took these objects to the ditches as the settlement reorganized and, later, neared its end. Archaeologists can recover what they left behind, but not what those acts meant to the people who performed them.

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