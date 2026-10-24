Ectopic Pregnancies Can Rupture a Fallopian Tube and Become Life-Threatening, but Cases Are Relatively Rare

Fortunately, ectopic pregnancies are rare, but when they do happen, quick action and solid clinical judgment are required to save the life of the pregnant person.

A typical pregnancy starts when an egg is released from an ovary and travels to one of two fallopian tubes. Meanwhile, a scrum of sperm is swimming madly upstream through the vagina, cervix, and uterus. These sperm have one goal: to fertilize that egg.

Only one of the intrepid swimmers reaches the egg, but that’s enough to do the job. The fertilized egg then leaves the fallopian tube and heads to the uterus, where it implants in the endometrium, the uterine lining. There, the cells start dividing, and roughly nine months later, after many changes, a baby is born.

Sometimes, however, things don’t go according to plan.

In the case of an ectopic pregnancy, the fertilized egg doesn’t travel to the uterus, but instead implants in the fallopian tube. This is also sometimes called a tubal pregnancy because in most ectopic pregnancies, the egg implants in a fallopian tube, according to the Merck Manual.

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The Dangers of an Ectopic Pregnancy

Rarely, however, it can implant elsewhere, such as the abdomen, the cervix, an ovary, or even scar tissue left from a cesarean section, Olivia Manayan explained to Discover. Manayan is an OB/GYN who specializes in complex family planning at the University of Hawai’i.

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No matter where the egg implants, an ectopic pregnancy is extremely dangerous to the pregnant person. The cells begin to divide and develop, but the growth is abnormal. Because the pregnancy isn't in the right place, Manayan explained, it often outgrows the space it’s in.

At this point, it can rupture whatever organ it’s in (again, almost always a fallopian tube), causing what Manayan called “catastrophic bleeding.” This is life-threatening and requires emergency treatment, she said.

Prompt Treatment Is Lifesaving

Sadly, ectopic pregnancies are never viable, Manayan explained, but with prompt action the pregnant person's life can be saved.

If the ectopic pregnancy is discovered before it ruptures, it can be treated with a drug also used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and several other autoimmune illnesses as well as some types of cancer. The drug will stop the growth of the pregnancy before it ruptures, according to MedlinePlus. If the drug can’t be used, or if the pregnancy has already started to rupture, surgery is required. This is usually done by using laparoscopic surgery, a minimally invasive technique.

“We make a small incision, usually in the belly button,” Manayan explained, “and stick the camera in, and we diagnose the ectopic pregnancy and its location. And then we remove the ectopic pregnancy and usually whatever it is attached to, so most commonly it would involve removing the entire fallopian tube.”

Risks of Ectopic Pregnancy

A history of pelvic inflammatory disease or sexually transmitted infections can increase the risk of ectopic pregnancy, as can having had a previous pelvic surgery, such as tubal ligation. For example, an egg might get stuck in the fallopian tube if scar tissue from previous surgery or infection blocks the tube.

Those who get pregnant by assisted reproductive technologies are also at greater risk, said Manayan. Cigarette smoking can increase risk as well.

Though having had one ectopic pregnancy increases the risk for a subsequent one, many people do go on to have typical intrauterine pregnancies after having survived an ectopic pregnancy.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

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