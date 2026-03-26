Eating the Same Meals Every Day May Be the Simplest Way to Lose Weight

As warmer weather creeps in, many people are starting to search for the simplest, most sustainable way to lose weight and get their body “summer ready.” A new study suggests the answer might not be cutting carbs or chasing the latest diet trend, but doing something much simpler — eating the same meals over and over again.

Research published in Health Psychology found that people who stick to routine eating patterns, where they repeat the same meals and keep calorie intake steady, may have greater success in losing weight than those who constantly mix things up.

In a world full of endless food choices, simplifying your plate could actually make healthy habits easier to maintain.

“Maintaining a healthy diet in today’s food environment requires constant effort and self-control. Creating routines around eating may reduce that burden and make healthy choices feel more automatic,” said lead author Charlotte Hagerman in a press release.

Read More: Could Fat-Trapping Boba Pearls Replace Weight Loss Medications Like GLP-1 Agonists?

Why Repeating Meals May Boost Weight Loss

The study tracked 112 overweight or obese adults enrolled in a structured, 12-week behavioral weight loss program. Participants logged everything they ate using a mobile app and weighed themselves daily, giving researchers a detailed, real-time look at their eating habits.

Scientists focused on two key behaviors: how consistent participants were with their daily calorie intake and how often they repeated the same meals and snacks.

By the end of the 12 weeks, those who regularly ate the same foods lost an average of 5.9 percent of their body weight, compared to 4.3 percent among participants with more varied diets. Calorie consistency also mattered, as for every 100-calorie uptick in daily intake, weight loss dropped by about 0.6 percent.

The research team concluded that fewer decisions around food may lead to better outcomes. By reducing the need to constantly choose what to eat, people may avoid decision fatigue — a well-known psychological barrier to sticking with long-term goals.

Challenging Traditional Diet Advice

For years, nutrition advice has emphasized variety, especially when it comes to consuming a wide range of nutrients. Previous research has linked dietary diversity, particularly within healthy food groups like fruits and vegetables, to better overall health.

But this new study highlights that in today’s ultra-processed, choice-saturated food environment, too much variety can backfire.

“If we lived in a healthier food environment, we might encourage people to have as much variety in their diet as possible. However, our modern food environment is too problematic,” explained Hagerman. “Instead, people may do best with a more repetitive diet that helps them consistently make healthier choices, even if they might sacrifice some nutritional variety.”

The researchers still noted that their findings show correlation, not direct causation. People who naturally prefer routine may also be more disciplined in other ways, which could contribute to their weight loss success.

How to Implement This Strategy in Daily Life

If the idea of eating the same meals sounds boring, the key is not total monotony but structured simplicity.

Researchers recommend building a rotation of reliable, balanced meals that you genuinely enjoy, whether that is the same breakfast every weekday, cycling through a handful of lunch options, or repeating a few go-to dinners. The goal is to reduce daily decision-making while still covering your nutritional bases.

Meal prepping, grocery planning, and even default “backup meals” can make this approach easier to sustain. Over time, these routines can shift healthy eating from a constant effort into something more automatic.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

Read More: Pythons’ Unique Eating Habits May Inspire the Next Generation of Weight Loss Drugs

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article: