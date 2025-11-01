Eating More Protein Isn't Always Better — How Much Is Too Much?

Protein has long been hailed as a crucial supplement for anyone pursuing health. From building muscle to boosting metabolism or keeping hunger at bay, protein is the latest badge of health in a long line of dietary obsessions that once included fiber, antioxidants, and Omega-3.

Walk down any grocery aisle or scroll through social media, and you’ll find “high-protein” stamped on everything from cereal to ice cream. But amid the marketing hype lies an important question: When is more protein, well, too much?

Why Is Protein Important?

When it comes to protein intake, there is a careful balance between health and harm. Protein is one of the body’s main building blocks. It’s responsible for making hormones, enzymes, and antibodies, as well as transporting nutrients and maintaining balance. As a macronutrient, protein also contributes calories, or energy, to keep the body alive.

“Protein is truly the multitasker of the nutrient world,” says Melissa Mroz-Planells, a nutritionist and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

As a macronutrient, protein contains energy in the form of kilocalories that the body can use for several physiological functions. Dietary protein is broken down into individual amino acids in the small intestine. These amino acids are then transported across the intestinal wall and enter circulation, where they have several fates, including contributing to skeletal muscle formation, facilitating metabolic reactions, and promoting cell growth.

“As we age, our bodies don’t use protein as efficiently, which can lead to muscle loss and weakness. That’s why there’s so much focus now on getting enough protein; it’s about staying strong, active, and independent as we get older,” says Mroz-Planells. “Balance is key.”

How Much Protein Should I Eat Daily?

The amount of protein a person should eat depends on their activity level, age, and health goals. A good baseline is about .8 grams per kilogram of body weight, or 60 grams a day for a 170-pound person. This equates to about three ounces of protein per meal and can be spread throughout the day rather than loading up all at once. In other words, protein should make up about 10 to 35 percent of caloric intake each day. But protein powders aren’t enough — a variety of sources is essential.

Some studies also show that the timing of protein consumption may influence how well the body uses it. Eating protein consistently throughout the day across meals may be as beneficial as simply meeting your intake goal.

Some people may need more than their baseline. Consuming on the higher end of the range may be beneficial for someone working through an injury, trying to lose or gain weight, or for those over 50. This is why experts recommend working with a registered dietitian nutritionist to set appropriate protein goals.

When Are You Eating Too Much Protein?

More protein isn’t necessarily better.

“Protein is essential, but it’s just one part of the big picture. Pair it with colorful produce, whole grains, and healthy fats; that’s the formula for long-term energy and health,” says Mroz-Planells.

What would happen if you eat too much protein? Not much, says Dr. Abigail Larson, a professor of kinesiology at Southern Utah University, at least for most people.

“Depending on what else you are eating, you might either displace other important nutrients in your diet, such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats, or you might end up eating too many kilocalories and gain weight,” explains Larson.

“Your body cannot utilize an endless amount of protein, so excess protein is often stripped of its amino group, and the remaining carbon and hydrogen molecules are used for energy or converted into fat and stored as adipose. The amino group is then converted into urea and excreted in the urine,” Larnson adds.

If more is consumed than is needed, protein can be stored as fat, just as extra carbohydrates or fat are.

“The main problem for most people is that they miss other essential nutrients by not eating those other foods. As with all macronutrients, too much protein piled onto a diet that already provides adequate calories could tip the scales for weight gain,” says Belury.

Less Protein More Veggies

For those with impaired kidney function, excessive protein intake can further stress the organs. Because water is required for the breakdown of dietary proteins, excessive protein intake can also increase the risk of dehydration.

When possible, experts recommend getting your protein as close to its source as possible.

Protein supplements may not contain what the label states. Several studies have examined the contents of protein supplements and found that they contain markedly less protein than stated on the label.

“We also know that adequate protein intake is important for weight management as it promotes satiety. But truth be told, the majority of people in the U.S. consume adequate protein and would be better off focusing on consuming more whole fruits and vegetables — it’s just much more difficult for corporations to monetize that message,” says Larson.

Rather than reaching for that protein shake, Larson recommends choosing whole foods whenever possible and varying protein sources from both plants and animals.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.



