Earthquakes Don’t Just Break the Crust, 459 Were Found Deep in the Mantle

Learn how seismic waves helped identify rare mantle earthquakes deep below Earth’s crust, offering new insight into the planet’s interior.

Written byAnastasia Scott
| 3 min read
Google NewsGoogle News Preferred Source
A large crack in the Earth's crust caused by an earthquake
Earth's crust exposed from an earthquake, not associated with this study(Image Credit: Vastram/Shutterstock) 

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

Earthquakes are typically understood as fractures in the planet’s crust, where tectonic plates grind and strain until rock gives way. But some quakes begin much deeper than those familiar fault lines. A new global survey has mapped a rare class of earthquakes that originate in the mantle beneath continents, a layer once thought too warm and pliable to fracture at all.

Published in Science, the study presents the first worldwide catalogue of continental mantle earthquakes, revealing that they occur across the globe but cluster in regions such as the Himalayas and near the Bering Strait. These events are usually too deep to produce strong shaking at the surface. Instead, they offer a clearer view of how stress is distributed between Earth’s crust and the mantle below it.

“Until this study, we haven’t had a clear global perspective on how many continental mantle earthquakes are really happening and where,” said lead study author Shiqi (Axel) Wang, in a press release. “With this new dataset, we can start to probe at the various ways these rare mantle earthquakes initiate.”

Read More: Mini Earthquakes Expose Hidden Tectonic Features Buried Beneath Earth's Surface

Mantle Earthquakes Below the Mohorovičić Discontinuity

a map of the world showing plate faults and earthquake zones

A map of the continental mantle earthquakes around the world.

(Image Credit: Axel Wang)

The crust forms Earth’s outer shell, but it is thin compared to the mantle below. The boundary between them, the Mohorovičić discontinuity or Moho, is marked by a shift in seismic wave speeds rather than a visible change in rock.

Most continental earthquakes originate 6 to 18 miles below the surface within the brittle upper crust. The mantle, by contrast, is hotter and deforms more gradually, leading many researchers to question whether it could generate earthquakes beneath continents.

“Although we know the broad strokes that earthquakes generally happen where stress releases at fault lines, why a given earthquake happens where it does, and the main mechanisms behind it are not well grasped,” said senior study author Simon Klemperer in a press release. “Mantle earthquakes offer a novel way to explore earthquake origins and the internal structure of Earth beyond ordinary crustal earthquakes.”

Over the past decade, evidence has shown that some earthquakes originate below the Moho, even outside subduction zones. What was missing was a reliable way to identify them.

How Seismic Waves Help Identify Mantle Earthquakes

To distinguish mantle earthquakes from crustal ones, the team analyzed how seismic waves move through different layers. Every earthquake sends vibrations through the planet, but those waves behave differently in the crust and mantle.

Sn waves travel through the uppermost mantle, while Lg waves move efficiently within the crust. Comparing their relative strength reveals whether a rupture began above or below the Moho.

“Our approach is a complete game-changer because now you can actually identify a mantle earthquake purely based on the waveforms of earthquakes,” said Wang.

Using global seismic records dating back to 1990, the researchers examined more than 46,000 earthquakes. After accounting for crustal thickness, they identified 459 continental mantle earthquakes, producing the clearest global picture yet.

Rethinking Earth’s Interior

The newly mapped events are not evenly distributed. Clusters in the Himalayas and near the Bering Strait suggest that deep structure and tectonic history influence where mantle quakes occur.

Expanding seismic networks, particularly in remote regions such as the Tibetan Plateau, could reveal more. Some mantle earthquakes may be influenced by interactions between crustal and mantle stress fields. Others may reflect heat-driven processes or the recycling of tectonic slabs within the mantle. Rather than confining earthquakes to the crust, the findings point to a system in which stress spans multiple layers.

“Continental mantle earthquakes might be part of an inherently interconnected earthquake cycle, both from the crust and also the upper mantle,” said Wang. “We want to understand how these layers of our world function as a whole system.”

Read More: What Happens When Magma and Earthquakes Align in Yellowstone National Park?

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott is an Assistant Editor at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
Aerial view of Chalke, a Greek island, also known as Chalki
A Historical Greek Earthquake-Tsunami Event May Not Have Been As Devastating As Once Recorded
Glacier in Antarctica at sunset
Antarctica’s Ice Sheet Shrouds a Vast Landscape of Alpine Valleys and Ice Rivers
a large crack in the sea floor caused by shifting tectonic plates
Mini Earthquakes Expose Hidden Tectonic Features Buried Beneath Earth's Surface 
aerial view of the grand prismatic pool at yellowstone national park
A Mysterious Ground Shift Returns to Yellowstone, and Advanced Tech Is Helping to Monitor It
Collage of Balanophora species which are parasitic plants that live underground
A Rare Parasitic Plant Lives Underground Without Photosynthesis and Reproduces Asexually
Mount Etna active volcano in Italy
Mount Etna Erupts During the Holidays, Ending an Active Volcanic Year in a Grand Finale
Yellowstone National Park hydrothermal gasses
Yellowstone Is One of the World’s Largest Magmatic Systems – And It May be Missing a Key Volcanic Gas
Glowing lava is seen oozing from Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano
Fresh Icelandic Lava Reveals How Life Takes It’s First Footsteps — On Earth and Beyond
Aerial view of the island of Bermuda
A Hidden Rock Layer Beneath Bermuda Explains a Mysterious Swell in the Ocean's Crust
The Iberian Peninsula aerial view
Colliding Tectonic Plates Are Making the Iberian Peninsula Rotate Clockwise
Grand Prismatic hot spring
Seismic Activity Shakes Up Microbes Deep Under Yellowstone Lake
Aerial photo of Nea Kameni volcano island, located in Santorini
AI Reveals What Was Behind Those Santorini Earthquakes in Early 2025

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe