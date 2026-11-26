Everything you see, from the cup in your hand to the house across the street, is made of visible matter. So too is the invisible sea of gas that surrounds us. Together, this makes up just 15 percent of matter in the universe. The rest is dark matter.

Despite its colossal influence on the cosmos, dark matter remains one of physics’ most enduring mysteries. Scientists have had an inkling of its existence for almost a century, but while there is plenty of indirect evidence, dark matter has evaded direct detection.

To support the search, physicists from Germany and South Korea have turned to observations of planets and stars, and hunted for signals that could provide clues to dark matter’s properties.

The study, published in the Journal of Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics, found no evidence of dark matter, but the researchers said they have ruled out certain combinations of possible properties.

Read More: Hidden Clues on Dark Matter Come into Sight With a New High-Resolution Map of the Sky

Looking For Dark Matter Around Planets and Stars

There are a few ideas as to why dark matter is so difficult to spot. One is that it has extremely weak electromagnetic interactions. This might mean its particles can interact with visible matter in the universe but cannot transfer enough energy to be detected in collision experiments.

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To explore this idea, the researchers looked to large celestial bodies, like planets and stars. They reasoned that dark matter particles colliding with these objects would not need to lose much energy in order to become trapped by their gravity.

This would mean that gradually, over time periods stretching billions of years, particles would start to amass around the objects. As more and more of these particles cluster together, the odds of those particles interacting with one another increase. Crucially, some of these interactions might result in their transformation into particles found in the Standard Model via a process called annihilation. By studying these particles or their heat, it might, therefore, be possible to infer clues about dark matter itself.

To put the ideas into practice, the team used two separate approaches to study four celestial objects — the Earth, sun, Jupiter and white dwarfs.

Searching for Neutrinos

For the Earth and the sun, the focus was on neutrinos — tiny, neutral particles that weigh almost nothing and very rarely interact with other matter.

According to NASA, they are among the most abundant particles in the universe, only outnumbered by photons. Indeed, trillions of them are passing through you right now, as you read this.

Because of their unusual properties, neutrinos are able to travel through spaces other particles struggle to and be picked up by detectors — an ability that might make them a useful tool for understanding what is happening inside massive objects, such as stars and planets.

For the study, the team used existing observations, like those collected by the IceCube Neutrino Observatory at the South Pole, to analyze data on neutrinos possibly generated by dark matter annihilation.

Measuring Heat Around Dark Matter

The team also looked at heat released from Jupiter and white dwarfs, the stellar core that remains after a dying star burns through its nuclear fuel. This enabled them to compare calculations of how much heat dark matter would release via annihilation with how much heat both objects are actually emitting.

They could then rule out any scenarios in which the dark matter would produce more heat than observations show.

What Can This Tell Us About Dark Matter?

While the results rely on assumptions made during the calculations, the researchers said they were able to rule out some scenarios.

According to the study, Earth appears to be the best of the four objects studied to test dark matter with a small electric charge, and white dwarfs appeared to be particularly useful for putting constraints on the charge radius and anapole moment. These could prove a complementary search to experiments involving colliders.

The team said that future research on sufficiently large and cold white dwarfs could further improve sensitivity.

Read More: Is Dark Matter Real? Most Experts Say Yes, but Its Still Hotly Debated

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