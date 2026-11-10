Early Humans May Have Kept Colorful Stones and Fossils as Souvenirs Over 400,000 Years Ago

The pebble at the bottom of your coat pocket has been there since your last hike. You find it weeks later, reaching for your keys, and run your thumb over a pale stripe in the rock. Suddenly, you can picture the bend in the trail where you picked it up and remember who was walking beside you.

Half a million years ago, a piece of stone might have done something similar. In a paper published in Evolutionary Anthropology, researchers looked at objects early humans carried or kept, from colorful pebbles to flint tools that were already old when someone picked them up.

The team proposes that some of these finds were souvenirs and that keeping them may have played a role in how human memory evolved.

“When early humans brought a colorful stone or an old tool they had found in the landscape back to their cave, that object may have helped them remember a significant event or encounter for the rest of their lives,” said researcher Yoav Ram in a press release. “In this way, keepsakes may have become a kind of ‘external memory device,’ supporting the evolution of brain mechanisms responsible for autobiographical memory, which is so characteristic of us as humans and so important in shaping our identity.”

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What Stone Tools and Pebbles Reveal About Early Human Souvenirs

At Qesem Cave in Israel, early humans began bringing in small, brightly colored pebbles around 400,000 years ago. The stones came from outside the cave, and researchers found no evidence that they had been put to practical use.

Flint handaxe with a natural geological pattern. (Image Credit: Tel Aviv University/CC BY)

In the Sakhnin Valley, some toolmakers took an even more deliberate approach. They chose flint that was harder to shape, then chipped away at it to make handaxes that left a fossil imprint or an unusual pattern exposed in the middle. Someone holding one of those axes could likely still run a finger over the feature.

Other finds at Revadim, Jaljulia, and Qesem Cave show what happened when early humans came across tools that had already weathered. In some cases, they touched up the cutting edges while leaving the aged surface and marks from the original workmanship visible. The researchers think those traces of a tool’s earlier life may have been part of its appeal.

Changes in the animals early humans hunted may help explain why certain places became worth remembering.

“The disappearance of large animals, particularly elephants, required early humans to develop new hunting methods and become familiar with hunting grounds inhabited by animals such as fallow deer and wild cattle. Objects taken from these places may have helped them maintain a personal connection with the places that would henceforth provide their livelihood,” explained researcher Ran Barkai.

Read More: Neanderthals and Modern Humans May Have Shared a Shell-Collecting Tradition in Türkiye for 20,000 Years

How Keepsakes May Have Shaped Human Memory

The feel of a familiar stone might help someone recall an encounter and remember whether they were there themselves or heard about it later. Those details matter when you’re trying to remember who shared food with you, what you promised in return, or where your group had an agreement to hunt.

Flint tool with embedded fossils. (Image Credit: Tel Aviv University/CC BY)

The study authors propose that if people who could use objects this way had an advantage in cooperating with others, the habit could have helped shape the brain systems involved in autobiographical memory — the ability to piece together events from your own life.

Although objects may have caught early humans’ eye simply because they looked good, the memory hypothesis in this study asks what that object could do after someone brought it home. Overall, the team suggests that long after the person who picked up an object left the place behind, the keepsake could still bring them back to it.

Read More: Neanderthals May Have Turned Ice Age Rhino Teeth Into a Variety of Ancient Tools

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