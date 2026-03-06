Drugs Behind the Ozempic Weight-Loss Boom May Also Lower the Risk of Addiction

The weight-loss and diabetes drugs glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists — sold under brand names like Ozempic or Wegovy — may soon expand their treatment repertoire to address substance addiction. A large recent study involving data from more than 600,000 U.S. veterans and published in The BMJ found that GLP-1 receptor agonists were linked to a lower risk of addiction to substances such as alcohol, cocaine, and opioids.

The research team in Saint Louis, Missouri, followed earlier theories suggesting that GLP-1 receptor agonists influence the brain’s reward system, which plays a major role in addiction. To test this idea, they analyzed a much larger patient cohort to see whether the pattern would hold up.

Not only did they observe a significant reduction in addiction risk, but they also found fewer overdoses, drug-related emergency department visits, and deaths among people already dealing with substance use disorders. Ongoing research will explore whether GLP-1 agonists could eventually be considered for addiction prevention and risk management in clinical settings.

GLP-1 Drugs Might Influence Addiction

GLP-1 receptor agonists work by imitating a naturally occurring hormone that helps regulate blood sugar. Because of this effect, the drug was originally developed to treat people with diabetes. However, researchers soon noticed another effect: the medications reduce appetite and slow digestion, which often leads to significant weight loss. That discovery eventually led to their approval as treatments for obesity.

Since then, scientists have continued uncovering additional potential benefits of GLP-1 agonists. Studies suggest they may help lower the risk of cardiovascular events, reduce inflammation, protect kidney function, and may even play a role in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

To investigate their possible impact on addiction, a process that largely unfolds in the brain, the researchers analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. They examined whether GLP-1 agonists influenced addiction risk in people with and without a pre-existing substance use disorder (SUD).

The team also looked at whether these medications affected serious outcomes related to addiction, including emergency department visits, overdoses, suicidal behavior, and death, in other words, whether GLP-1 agonists might reduce some of the most dangerous consequences for people already struggling with substance use.

Massive Veterans Study Links GLP-1 Drugs to Lower Addiction Risk

The study included more than 600,000 U.S. veterans with type 2 diabetes who were treated either with a GLP-1 agonist or with another standard diabetes medication, a sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor, commonly sold under brand names such as Jardiance or Farxiga.

After following participants for three years, a clear pattern emerged. Veterans without a prior history of substance use disorders who took a GLP-1 receptor agonist had an overall 14 percent lower risk of developing one. When the researchers looked at specific substances, the reductions were even more striking: opioid-related disorders were 25 percent less likely, cocaine and nicotine disorders dropped by 20 percent, alcohol-related disorders by 18 percent, and cannabis-related disorders by 14 percent.

Among veterans who already had a history of substance use disorders, the medication was also linked to fewer severe outcomes. Compared with those taking the alternative diabetes drug, GLP-1 users experienced 31 percent fewer emergency room visits related to substance use, 39 percent fewer overdoses, 25 percent fewer instances of suicidal ideation or attempts, and about half as many deaths, according to a press release.

Promising Results, but Important Limitations Remain

Because the research relied on data from the Veterans Affairs healthcare system, most participants were older men, which is noted as a limitation by the authors. However, additional analyses suggested the trend was similar in women. As with any observational study, the researchers cannot completely rule out the influence of other factors, such as socioeconomic differences or lifestyle habits.

Still, the study used a rigorous “emulated target trial” approach designed to reduce many of the biases that often affect observational research, and additional analyses produced similar results.

For now, the researchers emphasize that the findings are promising but preliminary. The data suggest that GLP-1 receptor agonists may eventually play a role in both preventing and treating SUD’s, but more research will be needed before the drugs can be considered part of routine addiction care.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

