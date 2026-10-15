Drones Help Find Three Aboriginal Rock Shelters With Red Hand Stencils

After drones flagged possible rock shelters in Australia’s Blue Mountains, archaeologist Amy Mosig Way led students and volunteers into the bush to check the locations on foot. Inside, stone artifacts and red hand stencils preserved evidence of past Aboriginal life, connecting the places they were recording with the people who had used them generations before.

Working with the Dharug Custodian Aboriginal Corporation, researchers from the University of Sydney and the Australian Museum located three Aboriginal rock shelters absent from the official heritage register. Their study in Remote Sensing also confirmed the positions of six known shelters, giving researchers more precise coordinates than those already on record.

“From the outset, our vision for the Gulamada Project has been to create a true nexus of science and culture. This work highlights the importance of listening, learning and working together,” said Wayne Brennan, project co-director and Indigenous rock art expert at the University of Sydney, in a press release.

Finding Aboriginal Rock Shelters in the Blue Mountains

The Blue Mountains already have a record of more than 200 shelters containing rock art or other archaeological evidence, yet Way estimates that only about 10 percent of the region has been surveyed. Searching the steep, heavily wooded landscape on foot takes time, making it difficult to build a fuller picture of the cultural places within it.

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To narrow the search, the researchers flew drones equipped with LiDAR, which uses laser pulses to measure distances. The resulting data allowed them to map the landscape in 3D and find places that might contain shelters beneath the bush and tree cover.

The maps gave field teams specific locations to investigate, but a visit was still needed to confirm each shelter and check for cultural material. Once the sites were confirmed, Brennan and Erin Wilkins of the Dharug Custodian Aboriginal Corporation led the recording of the rock art.

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Checking the Map Against the Ground

The results suggest that aerial surveys can help with two related tasks: locating shelters missing from official records and making existing records more accurate.

For the six registered shelters, the team’s measurements improved on the coordinates listed in New South Wales’s Aboriginal Heritage Information Management System. More precise locations could help people return to those places for further recording and care, particularly where reaching them is already difficult.

“This work is exciting because it offers an efficient and accurate way to locate sites in rugged environments, which are notoriously arduous, expensive and time-consuming to survey,” said lead author Jacob Bongers, a digital archaeologist at the University of Sydney.

The fieldwork also gave students an opportunity to learn how archaeological surveys contribute to a project developed with Aboriginal custodians.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of the Gulamada Project has been creating opportunities for students to gain hands-on experience in cultural heritage research in a community-centered project,” Way said.

Recording Cultural Places to Help Protect Them

The team next plans to work with Aboriginal communities in the tropical savannas of western Arnhem Land and the drier country of western New South Wales. By helping people find and document places connected to their heritage, the researchers hope to support communities’ efforts to care for them before development, erosion, or bushfires cause damage.

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