As fall arrives in Churchill, Manitoba, so too do the polar bears.

Polar bears have migrated through this area for generations as they wait for Hudson Bay to freeze over. However, in recent decades, the polar bears have arrived to find the bay still open and are stuck on land for an additional month until the ice forms. This is likely due to climate change pushing back when the bay freezes over each year, according to Polar Bears International (PBI).

This delay has caused an additional issue: an increase in human-wildlife encounters and more extensive measures to keep both people and animals safe.

Churchill is a small town, with a population of about 870 people, according to census data. And every fall, hundreds of polar bears make their way through the area towards Hudson Bay, according to PBI. With that many bears migrating through the area, encounters are likely. And as climate change shifts traditional migration patterns, it may also push polar bears and humans closer together.

To help ensure humans and polar bears can coexist safely, researchers from multiple institutions have teamed up with PBI to implement modern ways to detect and deter polar bears from humans until the ice arrives.

You have 1 more free article (1 of 2) Have an account? log in Subscribe today for full access and support our journalism. Explore All Options

Read More: If the Menu Is Just Right, Seals Will Risk Danger From Polar Bears for a Better Meal

Deterring Polar Bears With Drones

Drones can offer a great way to take photos and videos of animals from a safe distance, but recent research has found that they can also act as a non-lethal deterrent.

For this project, PBI teamed up with researchers including Kyle Garrett of Brigham Young University to test how drones could be used to deter polar bears. Drones help researchers get a closer look at polar bears while maintaining a safe distance. As an alternative to bear spray, the drones use ultrasonic sound as a deterrent, which is less painful and invasive. Other methods that avoid pepper spray include deploying an odor spray that deters bears.

So far, these drone methods have been effective on black bears, but more research is still needed to see how they will impact polar bears.

Kyle Garrett from Brigham Young University operating a drone. (Image Courtesy of Handcraft Creative/ Polar Bears International)

Bear-Dar and Bear-Vision

PBI has also used modern technology for bear monitoring and alert systems through programs called “Bear-dar” and a newly implemented program called “Bear-vision.”

Bear-dar is an early detection system that uses radar to survey a wide area. The system's AI is fine-tuned to distinguish bears from other animals, such as moose or foxes, and then send a text alert to responders if a bear is sighted. Along with the alert, the system can be programmed to turn on a light or sound an alarm. In addition to acting as an early warning system, Bear-dar can also collect other data that can help polar bear studies.

Bear-vision is set to follow in Bear-dar’s successful footsteps. The new project is a smart camera that can detect polar bears and send alerts similar to Bear-dar's. Bear-vision, however, is a more cost-effective method and is currently being tested at the town’s waste facility. PBI describes Bear-vision as a doorbell camera that can tell you if there’s a polar bear outside.

“It’s not easy to live with large predators as your [neighbors], so we’re investing in coexistence approaches, especially as we see climate change causing more human-bear encounters. By developing and field-testing innovative, non-lethal deterrents like drones and detection tech like Bear-vision, we’re hoping to expand the variety of safe, effective, and affordable coexistence tools available to communities,” Geoff York, vice president of science and policy at Polar Bears International, said in a press release.

Read More: Adult Polar Bears in Svalbard Are Gaining Fat Even as Arctic Sea Ice Shrinks

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article: