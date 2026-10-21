Drone Scans Reveal 1.5 Miles of Hidden Inca Roads in the Jungle Around Machu Picchu

Nestled in the Peruvian Andes rests one of the New Seven Wonders of the World. Machu Picchu unites the impressive architectural skills of the Inca Empire with an ongoing fascination of the site’s spiritual relevance.

Although Machu Picchu was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983 and has been the subject of extensive archaeological research over the past century, archaeologists continue to discover new features at the site and its surrounding landscape.

Now, a research team from the University of Warsaw’s Center for Andean Studies, in collaboration with several Peruvian research institutions, has found more than 1.5 miles of Inca roads, terraces, and platforms, previously hidden under the thick tropical vegetation close to the heritage site.

To make the discovery, the Polish team used LiDAR technology to map out the ancient infrastructure.

“This discovery complements and significantly revises hypotheses regarding the functioning of the entire complex,” said Mariusz Ziółkowski, director of the Center for Andean Studies at the University of Warsaw, in a news release.

Read More: A Massive, Ancient Network of Cities Flourished in the Amazon for 1,000 Year

Scanning the Jungle Around Machu Picchu With Drones Revealed Unknown Roads

In July and August 2026, the research team set out on their expedition at the base of Mount Yanantin, at around 6,500 to 8,800 feet elevation on the eastern side of the Andes, according to a news statement in Science in Poland.

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Here in the dense and humid jungle, the team used a technology called LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), a remote-sensing, drone-based method, to scan the ground from the air by using rapid laser pulses. LiDAR can filter out vegetation and create a 3D map of the terrain, displaying small changes in elevation and regular shapes that hint at human modifications of the landscape.

On their scans, the researchers could see narrow and zigzagging paths cutting through the thick jungle, revealing more than 1.5 miles of pre-Columbian roads, seemingly leading to another place on the other side of the Urubamba Valley.

Expanding the Map of Satellite Sites Connected to Machu Picchu

The newly found roads led to an area close to the “Mandor Wall,” or “Muralla de Mandor,” a stone structure opposite Machu Picchu. Alongside the newly discovered roads, the team found terraces, platforms, and circular structures, which hint at a more extensively developed landscape around Machu Picchu than previously expected.

“Within Machu Picchu National Park, there are over 60 [archaeological] sites linked by a network of roads. [These satellite sites] are situated mainly on the left bank of the river, and it seemed that this was where the Incas had concentrated their urban planning efforts,” explained Ziółkowski. “The roads we have discovered alter this picture — it turns out that the other side of the river also underwent significant cultural transformations during the Inca period.”

The researchers further note that the discovered roads match known Inca construction methods, but their exact origin couldn’t be confirmed, as some parts of the infrastructure may potentially be even older.

Exact Location Remains Undisclosed to Protect Archaeological Site From Harm

Taken together, the findings will help to better understand how the landscape around Machu Picchu and the heritage site itself were connected and what the different locations were used for.

To protect the new archaeological site from unsupervised exploration, as previous “amateur treasure hunters” caused harm to other areas, both the Polish and the Peruvian teams have decided to conceal the exact location and continue their explorations undisturbed in the future.

“In next year’s campaign, our primary goal is to complete the remote-sensing survey,” said Ziółkowski. “Based on this, we plan to carry out fieldwork, involving at least the partial excavation of these roads and associated structures.”

Read More: Ancient Workers Traveled From All Over to Reach Machu Picchu

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