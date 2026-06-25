Dogs Can Have Positive Impacts on Our Mental and Physical Health — but Can They Help Us Live Longer? 

Dogs have been with us for quite a while, well before humans invented civilization, agriculture, or even the squeaky toy.

Back when we were still hunter-gatherers competing for food (and trying not to become food ourselves), the humble dog was our first friend from the animal kingdom. They’ve been part of our world for so long, possibly dating back to as much as 40,000 years, that some paleoanthropologists think that our coexistence with dogs is really more of a coevolution.

So, there’s no question that we’ve had profound impacts on each other’s lives. But can owning a dog — or any other type of pet we’ve domesticated — actually help us to live longer? For anyone who has ever had a beloved canine companion in their life, our instinctive response is an automatic and resounding “yes.”

But in terms of hard scientific evidence?

“The short answer is, we don’t really know,” Nancy Gee, psychiatrist and director of the Center for Human-Animal Interaction at Virginia Commonwealth University, told Discover. Too many variables make it hard to pin down any specific longevity advantages of pet ownership.

Thus, from the standpoint of pure science, we can’t say conclusively what kind of pet could extend the lifespan (and for how long) of any particular kind of person (which would have to be analyzed according to even more factors, such as age, gender, ethnicity, mental and physical health status, among other factors).

“Still, even without that kind of research,” Gee told Discover, “there are certainly some strong implications that pet ownership is beneficial to us in many ways.”

Read More: Ancient DNA Reveals Europe’s First Dogs Came From Eastern Wolves — Not Local Ones

Dogs Can Benefit Our Health

Gee and her colleagues have published extensive research on the subject, including a 2025 review of benefits among aging adults (50 years or older).

“Our review indicates pet owners doing a better job of maintaining cognitive abilities as they age compared to non-owners. And we saw that people were better able to maintain physical abilities, too,” Gee told Discover. “It does appear that pets can be a benefit to older adults. And we should continue to look at how we can support those benefits.”

Gee is far from the only scientist studying the link between pets and better health in the humans who own them. In a substantial analysis of more than 60 years of research, the American Heart Association’s journal, Circulation, published a landmark review indicating that dog ownership was associated with a nearly 25 percent reduction in the risk of all-cause mortality.

Another Circulation study showed that dog owners who had already suffered a heart attack or stroke had as much as a 33 percent reduced risk of death after their potentially fatal cardiovascular event.

Dogs Can Improve Our Mental Health

Aside from the obvious conclusion that dogs, unlike many other pets, require regular walking and exercise (which in turn compels us to earn the advantages of regular walking and exercise), canine companions in general do seem to help us cope better with issues related to physical and mental/emotional well-being.

Even simple visits or short-term contact appear to provide powerful benefits to humans. Gee and her colleagues have studied these benefits through a program she developed at Virginia Commonwealth University. Known as Dogs on Call, the program brings therapy dogs into clinical settings. (Gee and her own dog, Allie, are part of the program.)

In a 2025 study published in Frontiers in Psychiatry, Gee’s human-and-canine teams determined that visits from the dogs helped people hospitalized for psychiatric treatment to feel less lonely.

“Our findings show that there is something unique about the presence of a therapy dog that provides immediate improvement in loneliness, above and beyond that of human interactions or the standard of care,” Gee said in a news release at the time. In another 2025 study, Gee’s Dogs on Call program also saw a general reduction in depression, mood, and anxiety in patients 59 and older.

“I do think there’s something special about our relationship with dogs,” Gee told Discover. For one thing, it almost goes without saying, dogs tend to adore their owners. Our long association with canine species has made them fanatically devoted to us. As a result, they generally depend on a fairly high level of human interaction.

“They need a lot of attention from us, which has helped us to form stronger bonds,” Gee said. And those emotional bonds are known to increase levels of certain chemicals in humans, particularly dopamine, serotonin, and oxytocin, which are typically regarded as the key “feel-good hormones” our bodies produce.

Evolving Together Over the Centuries

Taking the long view, it’s clear that dogs have helped us thrive, not just as individuals, but as a species. Over the centuries we've been together, our canine comrades have faithfully helped us gather and protect our resources, defend our homes and lives, provide intensely loyal companionship, and so much more.

And once they came into our lives, dogs also gave humans an incredible developmental edge. Consider: Before we domesticated dogs, early humans faced a lot of competition when hunting for food. In addition to the wolves from which dogs descended, we had to contend with other carnivores and other early human species like Neanderthals. But once we teamed up with dogs, we thrived together.

So, it’s not a stretch at all to say that dogs played a major role in helping to extend the collective lifespan of humanity. Indeed, many of us might not be alive today without them. No wonder we still know them as man’s best friend.

Read More: Dogs May Favor a Paw — but Which One They Use May Depend on the Task

Article Sources

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