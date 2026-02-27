Dogs Behave Like Toddlers When Humans Need Help, Cats Usually Don’t

Learn how dogs, cats, and toddlers were tested for spontaneous helping behavior — and why evolution may explain why most dogs tried to help while cats rarely did.

Written byAnastasia Scott
| 3 min read
Google NewsGoogle News Preferred Source
A woman cuddles her helpful dog
(Image Credit: PeopleImages/Shutterstock) 

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

You drop something behind the couch. Your dog perks up, watching your hands, maybe even nudging at the cushions as if ready to help. Your cat, on the other hand, might watch quietly or wander off entirely.

That contrast may not just be a matter of personality. In Animal Behaviour, researchers report that dogs are much more likely than cats to spontaneously help a familiar caregiver, and in some situations, they behave much like toddlers.

In a study comparing untrained companion dogs, companion cats, and children aged 16 to 24 months, more than 75 percent of dogs and toddlers either indicated or retrieved a hidden object when a parent or owner searched for it without asking for help. Cats rarely did.

“Interestingly, the majority of dogs and children showed similar behaviour patterns. They readily engaged with the situation, and more than 75 percent of them either indicated or retrieved the object, suggesting strong motivation to help — despite being untrained, receiving no reward,” said Melitta Csepregi, first author of the study, in a press release.

Read More: Cats Rarely Meow at Other Cats — Do They Save Their Voices for Us? Here's What We Know

Testing Helping Behavior In Cats, Dogs, and Toddlers

The team set out to measure prosocial behavior, actions that benefit another individual without an obvious reward, in a controlled but familiar setting.

In the experiment, a caregiver searched for an object that had been hidden in plain view of the child, dog, or cat. The adult did not ask for help. Researchers tracked whether subjects alternated their gaze between the object and the caregiver, approached it, manipulated it, or retrieved it.

The object itself was neutral, such as a dishwashing sponge, eliminating obvious personal motivation.

All three groups paid attention to the caregiver’s search. But when it came to action, dogs and toddlers responded at similar rates — approaching, indicating, and sometimes retrieving the object. Cats were much less likely to intervene.

When Personal Motivation Changes the Outcome

To rule out simple object interest, researchers added a control trial in which the hidden item was something the subject valued, like a favorite toy or treat.

Under those conditions, the differences vanished. Cats engaged at levels comparable to dogs and toddlers.

That shift shows that cats were capable of participating in the task. Their restraint in the original trial appears to be driven by motivation, not inability.

The researchers also distinguished between behaviors driven by stimulus enhancement — attraction to movement or novelty — and those more consistent with prosocial intent, such as gaze alternation or fetching. Dogs and toddlers displayed both. Cats rarely did.

Evolutionary Roots of Cooperation in Dogs and Cats

The study doesn’t imply that cats are indifferent or incapable of forming strong bonds. Instead, it reveals a difference in how helping behavior is triggered. Dogs and toddlers engaged even when the situation offered no direct benefit. Cats became involved when the outcome aligned with their own interest.

By testing the three groups in the same scenario, the researchers isolate a key distinction. Dogs evolved from highly social ancestors that depended on coordination and cooperation within groups. Over thousands of years of domestication, selection likely reinforced sensitivity to human cues and collaborative responsiveness. Cats, by contrast, descended from solitary hunters that did not rely on group problem-solving. Their domestication did not center on cooperative work with humans.

The result is not a question of affection, but of evolutionary history. Dogs appear predisposed to respond to human goals as shared problems. Cats appear more selective about when to engage. The difference reflects the social systems their ancestors relied on long before either species entered our homes.

Read More: Your Dog Can Likely Recognize Your Face in a Photo — Here's How We Know

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott is an Assistant Editor at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
Old Irish Goat on an Irish hill
Old Irish Goats Are Ireland’s Only Indigenous Goat Breed and Trace Back 3,000 Years
Female caribou with antlers stands in Alaska's Denali National Park
Female Caribou Eat Their Own Antlers Possibly to Survive Childbirth
The dolphin named Mimmo swimming in Venice
A Lone Dolphin Takes Up Residence in Front of St. Mark’s Square, Venice
Western chimpanzee sits in a tree laden with fruit at Ngogo in Uganda
Wild Chimpanzees May Be Consuming Two Alcoholic Drinks a Day
Young Japanese Macaque with a stuffed orange plush toy
A Baby Macaque Has Gone Viral with His Plushie — What Punch Tells Us About Social Hierarchies
Octopus eats a crab on the ocean floor
Octopuses Pick Up On Invisible Microbial Cues to Avoid Rotting Food
small bat with its mouth open
Echolocation Shapes a Bat’s Skull to Match Specific Frequencies
Orangutan on a tree
Primates’ Climbing Techniques May Have Helped Shape Their Evolutionary Success
Cleaner fish exhibiting cognitive abilities by recognizing itself in mirror reflection
Like Dolphins, This Tiny Reef Fish Sees and May Be Experimenting With Its Reflection
an arctic ring seal with its head popping out of the water
Greenland's Glacier Fronts Are Ideal Feeding Spots for Ringed Seals
Light grey snake curled up in the sun
Why Do We Fear Snakes? The Reasons Could Begin in Childhood
A wolf in the wild, eating meat.
200,000-Year-Old Teeth Reveal Hidden Climate Stress in Grey Wolves

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe