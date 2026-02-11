Discover Goes Viral: Stories That Matter and Trends You Might Have Missed

In a digital landscape where standout stories and striking visuals move fast, Discover’s social media channels continue to spark conversation, curiosity, and connection. This collection brings together our top-performing posts — the stories that resonated most with our audience. These are the posts that rose to the top and showcase the best of Discover’s voice across platforms.

Scientists Warn That High Levels of Stress During Pregnancy Can Cause Babies to Age Faster

(Image Credit: Tipy_Pleydell/Shutterstock)

A new study finds that a mother’s stress during pregnancy may actually influence how fast her baby ages – starting with their teeth.

Published in Frontiers in Oral Health, the research shows that infants born to mothers with higher cortisol levels (the body’s main stress hormone) tend to have more teeth by six months old.

Researchers followed 142 U.S. mothers, collecting saliva samples during the late second and third trimesters to measure cortisol and other hormones. When their babies were checked at six and 12 months, the differences were striking. While most children had at least one tooth, babies of the most stressed mothers had about four more teeth at six months than those of mothers with the lowest cortisol levels.

Because baby teeth begin forming in the womb, the findings suggest that prenatal stress may accelerate early biological development, adding to growing evidence that stress during pregnancy can shape children’s long-term health.

World's Smallest Snake Was Found Hiding Under a Rock After Not Being Seen for 20 Years

The Barbados threadsnake, one of the rarest and tiniest snakes on Earth, has been rediscovered after being lost to science for nearly two decades.

Measuring just 3 to 4 inches long when fully grown, this elusive species was found under a rock during an ecological survey in central Barbados. With only a handful of confirmed sightings, often decades apart, scientists believe the threadsnake has likely always been extremely rare and hard to spot in the wild.

Now that it’s been found again, conservationists are hopeful. They’re working to better understand its range and to design conservation plans to protect this miniature marvel and its fragile habitat.

A tiny reminder of how much there still is to discover — and protect — on our planet.

CBD Products Have No Effect on Treating Pain

Do cannabis products actually help with pain? A new evidence review offers a more nuanced answer than many people expect.

A systematic review published in Annals of Internal Medicine found that cannabis products containing higher levels of THC — the compound responsible for marijuana’s psychoactive effects — can lead to small, short-term improvements in pain and physical function. However, those benefits came with trade-offs. THC-based products were also linked to a higher risk of side effects, including dizziness, sedation, and nausea.

The review found that oral THC-only products reduced pain by only half a point to one point on a 10-point pain scale compared with a placebo. Meanwhile, products containing mostly or only CBD showed almost no benefit for pain relief in recent randomized controlled trials — a result that may surprise many consumers.

Researchers caution that more studies are needed, especially on long-term effects and different cannabis formulations, before firm conclusions can be drawn about cannabis as a pain treatment.





A Popular Sweetener Is Damaging Our Brain's Defense Systems

(Image Credit: Cavan-Images/Shutterstock)

A popular sweetener may damage the brain's defenses and raise stroke risk.

Erythritol — a common sugar substitute found in everything from protein bars to energy drinks — has long been considered safe. But new research suggests it may damage the blood-brain barrier, the brain’s critical defense system, and raise the risk of stroke.

Scientists exposed brain cells to erythritol levels similar to what’s found in a single soft drink and saw a chain reaction of damage: weakened blood vessels, impaired blood flow regulation, and a disrupted clot-dissolving mechanism.

This builds on earlier studies linking erythritol to higher rates of heart attack and stroke. Its growing popularity with food manufacturers, thanks to its sugar-like taste, may come at a hidden cost to our health.

Blocking Reproduction Can Significantly Increase the Lifespan of Mammals, Including Humans

What if living longer comes with a surprising biological trade-off?

A new large-scale study published in Nature suggests that blocking reproduction — through contraception or castration — can significantly increase lifespan in mammals, including humans. Looking across 117 mammal species, researchers found that suppressing reproduction extends life expectancy by about 10 percent on average, and sometimes more.

The effects differ by sex. Male longevity increased only with castration, likely because it reduces deaths linked to aggression and risky mating behavior. Females, however, lived longer with any form of reproductive suppression, possibly because pregnancy and lactation demand enormous amounts of energy and increase vulnerability to infection.

The contrast is striking: a female elephant can live up to 80 years but produces relatively few offspring, while a mouse may live just a few years yet can theoretically have more than 100. The study highlights a core evolutionary reality — species must constantly balance energy spent on reproduction with energy used to maintain their own bodies.

Daily Consumption of High-Fat Cheese Reduces Dementia Risk By 13 Percent

Could your charcuterie board be doing more than just pleasing your taste buds? A new long-term study suggests cheese might be linked to better brain health.

Research published in Neurology found that people who regularly consumed high-fat cheese and cream had a lower risk of developing dementia later in life. The study followed nearly 30,000 adults, who were around 58 years old at the start, for an average of 25 years. Over that time, 3,208 participants developed dementia.

People who ate 50 grams or more of high-fat cheese per day — such as cheddar, Brie, or Gouda — had a 13 percent lower risk of dementia compared with those who ate very little. Those who consumed at least 20 grams of high-fat cream daily saw a 16 percent lower risk.

Notably, the protective link did not extend to low-fat dairy milk, butter, or fermented milk products. While the findings don’t prove cause and effect, they add to growing evidence that not all fats affect the brain in the same way, and that diet may play a meaningful role in long-term cognitive health.

Having an Older Brother Lowers Your Chances of Survival

(Image Credit: Anna Kraynova/Shutterstock)

Did you know that your siblings could influence your chances of survival in childhood?

A new study looking at historical life records from nearly 3,000 people reveals that the impact of siblings depends on their sex and age. Researchers found that having older brothers close in age actually lowered survival chances for girls, while having older sisters close in age boosted survival rates for both boys and girls.

Why? Scientists suggest that competition for resources and care may play a role, with brothers creating more strain while sisters may provide support. The findings mirror patterns seen in other animals, where sibling dynamics strongly shape early survival.

This research highlights how family structure can have a lasting impact on childhood outcomes.

You May Have Missed This Podcast: We've Only Explored 0.001% of the Deep Sea — What's Lurking Below?

In this exclusive Discover Magazine podcast episode, we speak with Dr. Katy Croff Bell, who is a National Geographic explorer and the founder and president of the Ocean Discovery League, and Professor Alan Jamieson, who co-hosts, "Deep-Sea Podcast," has published over 150 scientific publications, participated in over 80 deep-sea expeditions, and completed 30 deep-sea submersible dives.

These experts explain why we've only explored a tiny fraction of the deep sea, what it's like to dive in a submersible, and what creatures live deep below.

