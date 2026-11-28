Key Takeaways About Early Signs of Dementia

Detecting early signs of dementia can be difficult, but they can present themselves as certain symptoms.

Early signs of dementia can present as trouble retaining new information, difficulty remembering familiar tasks, and changes in a person's normal baseline.

Researchers are continuing to develop more accurate tests to help identify biomarkers of cognitive decline.

In the late 1990s, a new phrase entered the lexicon — “senior moment.” The term was so commonly used in popular culture that Webster’s Dictionary added it in 2000 and defined it as a forgetful moment that was more common in older people, according to a study in the Journal of Aging Studies.

The popularity of the phrase reflected how there was a wider acceptance that aging comes with cognitive dysfunction. Although some cognitive decline can be a part of the normal aging process, persisting problems can also be an early sign of dementia.

“It’s tough to detect those early symptoms,” Christopher Weber, a clinical psychologist and the senior director of global scientific initiatives with the Alzheimer’s Association, told Discover.

But there are distinctions between normal aging and memory loss. Learning those differences can help determine whether a person is showing symptoms and needs a neurological evaluation.

Read More: 5 Recent Dementia Research Advances — From Blood Tests and Lithium to Lifestyle Changes

1. Dementia Symptom: Difficulty Learning New Information

In a 2025 study in Alzheimer’s & Dementia, researchers in London examined health records for more than 4,100 patients with diagnosed dementia. For each patient, the researchers looked at records going back a decade prior to their diagnosis. They found that memory loss was the most commonly shared symptom across racial groups.

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Some forgetfulness, however, can be expected with aging. So what distinguishes memory loss from mild fuzzy-thinking?

Difficulty retaining new information can be a key characteristic of memory loss. For example, a person is told their appointment is at four o’clock. They forget the time, ask their spouse for a reminder, but then forget again.

“If you’re repeatedly asking for information that people have already given you several times, that’s a warning sign,” Weber told Discover.

2. Dementia Symptom: New Difficulties

Certain types of dementia, like frontotemporal dementia, can be difficult to detect in the early stages, especially because imaging might not yet show any changes to the brain structure, according to a 2025 study in Expert Review of Neurotherapeutics.

Difficulty with executive functioning can be an early symptom for patients not yet diagnosed with memory loss. Executive functioning refers to abilities in the brain that are responsible for organization and planning. Prior to diagnosis, a person with memory loss may struggle with household or work tasks they once found easy to manage.

“Those problem-solving and complex tasks can be another early warning sign,” Weber told Discover.

For example, a person might forget to pay a bill. Or, Weber said, they might pay it twice because they forgot they paid it the first time. A lifelong cook who used to feed the entire family may begin to struggle to follow a recipe or pull the meal together.

“They struggle once this disease starts to take hold, and then they very subtly start to make mistakes, and aren’t able to follow a familiar recipe that they’ve made many times, or they’re forgetting other ingredients or burning things because they’re not able to focus and concentrate,” Weber told Discover.

3. Dementia Symptom: Confusion to Time and Place

When a person retires, they may not care much anymore whether it’s Tuesday or Wednesday. Forgetting the day of the week or whether it’s the seventeenth or the eighteenth of the month isn’t the type of memory loss that concerns clinicians — if that’s the person’s typical behavior.

“It’s important to note that we’re looking for a change from that person’s baseline,” Weber told Discover.

When asked, however, a person should know the month as well as the season.

If a person has doubts about themselves or loved ones, Weber said they should meet with a medical care provider. There are now blood tests approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that can identify biomarkers for Alzheimer’s Disease or cognitive decline.

“What we want people to do is talk with their doctor about changes that are concerning, that are not age-related, but are concerning and are a change from their baselines,” Weber told Discover.

Read More: Alzheimer’s Disease Blood Test Could Lead to Earlier, More Effective Treatment

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