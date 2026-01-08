Did Viruses Help Build Complex Life? A New Discovery Rekindles the Question

Learn how a newly discovered virus disrupts its host’s nucleus in ways that echo how complex cells may have formed billions of years ago.

Written byAnastasia Scott
| 3 min read
green and clear colored early viruses that could have been the key to life
Artist concept of the origins of life (Image Credit: Maximillian cabinet/Shutterstock) 

The boundary between viruses and cellular life may be thinner than once thought. A new study describes a giant virus that infects amoebae and replicates in a way that closely resembles the behavior of a cell nucleus — the structure that holds DNA in the cells of plants, animals, and humans.

Published in the Journal of Virology, the research reports the discovery of a previously unknown DNA virus whose replication strategy mirrors key features of a nucleus. The finding adds new evidence to a long-debated idea that viruses may have helped shape complex cells by contributing structures or functions that were later built into cellular life.

“Giant viruses can be said to be a treasure trove whose world has yet to be fully understood. One of the future possibilities of this research is to provide humanity with a new view that connects the world of living organisms with the world of viruses,” said senior study author Masaharu Takemura, in a press release.

When Viruses Start to Look Like Cells

Unlike cells, viruses can’t reproduce on their own. They carry genetic material — DNA or RNA — but lack the machinery needed to make proteins or generate energy. For decades, that simplicity kept viruses off the traditional tree of life.

That view began to shift in the early 2000s with the discovery of giant DNA viruses — viruses so large and genetically complex that they rival bacteria. When these viruses infect cells, they often build specialized compartments known as virus factories, where viral DNA is copied and new viral particles are assembled.

Some of these factories are enclosed by membranes and operate in ways that closely resemble a nucleus. That resemblance revived an idea first proposed more than two decades ago: that the nucleus itself may have originated from an ancient viral infection that became a permanent part of its host rather than killing it.

Recently, scientists have discovered a growing variety of giant viruses that infect amoebae, each using slightly different strategies to take over their host cells. Together, these viruses offer a natural record of how viruses and cells may have evolved alongside one another.

A Giant Virus That Disrupts the Cell Nucleus

The newly identified virus, named ushikuvirus after Lake Ushiku in Japan, belongs to this expanding group of amoeba-infecting giant viruses. Amoebae are especially useful for studying giant viruses because they resemble early single-celled life and can host many viral types at once.

Ushikuvirus shares many features with related viruses, including a large, spiky outer shell and a DNA genome packed with genes rarely found in viruses. But it behaves differently once inside its host. Instead of quietly replicating within the nucleus, ushikuvirus disrupts the nuclear membrane as it produces new viral particles.

That behavior places ushikuvirus in an intriguing middle ground — between viruses that rely on an intact nucleus to replicate and others that dismantle the nucleus entirely. Rather than pointing to a single evolutionary path, the finding suggests a spectrum of viral strategies that may have shifted over time in response to different hosts.

What Ushikuvirus Reveals About the Origin of Complex Cells

By comparing how giant viruses interact with their hosts, researchers are starting to see how viruses and cells may have evolved together. The unusual behavior of ushikuvirus suggests that viral replication strategies have shifted over time, potentially leaving lasting marks on modern cells.

If viruses did play a role in the origin of the nucleus, they wouldn’t just be agents of disease — they would have been part of one of life’s major transitions.

The discovery could also have practical implications. Some amoebae cause serious human infections, and understanding how giant viruses destroy them may eventually inform new medical approaches, but more study is still needed.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

