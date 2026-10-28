Diaries Reveal 55 Severe Winters in 100 Years During Transylvania’s Little Ice Age

A record from 1651 notes that cherries and strawberries in the Transylvanian town of Sighișoara ripened only in August and that roses were still blooming in September, the sort of oddity someone thought worth writing down.

Researchers in Romania have gathered hundreds of accounts like it from old chronicles and diaries, and in a study in PLOS Climate they report that Transylvania endured 55 harsh winters in the 1600s alone, some so cold that rivers and lakes froze solid, and that the cold and heavy rain were linked to poor harvests, famine, and plague. The authors point to a long stretch when the sun was less active than usual as the possible culprit behind the cold.

Reconstructing Transylvania’s Little Ice Age

Title page of Historia della Transilvania, published in Venice in 1638. (Image Credit: Illustration by Caciora Tudor, 2026, CC BY)

Few of the writers set out to record the weather, and most of the 937 accounts mention it only in passing, in writings that range from church and monastery registers to calendars and the notes of foreign travelers, many in older forms of Hungarian, German, Latin, Turkish, or Slavic.

Those accounts, however, helped paint a picture of what winter was like during that cold snap.

For the study, two research team members each sorted every account into weather events such as harsh winters or floods, while a third team member helped settle their disagreements. The team even added a weather event to the record only when several unrelated writers mentioned it.

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A Century That Turned Cold

The 1500s, according to the team’s earlier study, were mostly warm and dry, so the change in the 1600s stands out. The cold was sharpest after 1645, with 36 of those 55 winters falling between 1645 and 1700, and one account of 1645 describes lakes frozen to the bottom.

A heavy snowfall on May 1, 1665 caused serious farm losses in the Țara Bârsei region, and anyone who has lost a garden to a late snow can picture it. In 1659, bitter cold and deep snow stopped an Ottoman army at Timișoara, and in the winter of 1691 the Criș River froze hard enough for Habsburg soldiers to besiege a fortress on the ice.

The century sat inside the Little Ice Age, a cool stretch in Europe that lasted several centuries, and the authors suggest weaker solar activity may best explain the cold they found. Sunspots, the dark patches that show how active the sun is, nearly vanished during a period known as the Maunder Minimum that began around the same time.

Hunger, Flood, and Plague

The cold brought rain, and most reports of unusual rainfall described too much of it, including floods in 1639 that killed people and livestock, though droughts also struck. Accounts mention crop failure in 20 years and abundant harvests in only five; 26 years were marked by high prices and famine, leaving families with little to fall back on.

Epidemics, mostly plague, were reported in 31 years, six of them in a row between 1659 and 1664, and although bacteria cause plague, according to the authors, the hunger left people more vulnerable to it and helped it spread.

The researchers note that these crises “were not driven by climate alone,” because the conflicts between the two empires, political instability, and inequality also made many people more vulnerable to the weather. Records like these, the authors add, can show how people adapt to changing climates, a question that matters today.

The record is uneven, since most accounts come from towns with large Hungarian and Saxon communities, where more people could read and write.

Today, many people complain about the weather far more than they praise it, and the writers of these pages were no different, so the quiet years left almost no trace and the terrible ones filled the page, and the years when the cherries ripened on time are the hardest to see.

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