Deadly Listeria Outbreak Exposes Hidden Risks in Ready-to-Eat Foods

A multistate Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has turned an easy dinner staple into a public health emergency. Six people have died and 25 have been hospitalized after eating contaminated pre-packaged pasta meals sold at major grocery stores like Trader Joe’s, Walmart, and Kroger.

Advertisement

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are working together to trace the source of the outbreak, which was first announced in June of 2025.

Investigators have linked the infections to ready-to-eat pasta products from the supplier Nate’s Fine Foods, including pre-cooked fettuccine, linguine, and bowtie pasta. These products can be both refrigerated or frozen, and are designed to be lightly cooked in the microwave or oven. A list of contaminated products can be found on the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service website.

Read More: To Avoid Bacteria Buildup, Ditch the Kitchen Sponge and Switch to a Brush Instead

Why Does Listeria Thrive on Ready-to-Eat Foods?

The bacteria L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a potentially life-threatening infection. Listeria is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the U.S., responsible for roughly 172 deaths each year. It’s a persistent microbe that can thrive even in cold environments, surviving refrigeration and sometimes growing in packaged food over time.

When it comes to food, Listeria is often spread in processing facilities where the bacteria can be hard to remove, even in the cleanest of circumstances. Listeria can enter a food processing facility through multiple avenues, including on food that was contaminated during the harvesting process. It can also be spread through the facility via food processing, preparation, packaging, and transportation.

Something as unassuming as incoming air can contain traces of L. monocytogenes and be enough to start an outbreak.

Symptoms of Listeria Infection

If you’ve contracted Listeria, symptoms typically appear within two weeks of eating contaminated food, but can start as early as the day of consumption or as late as 10 weeks later. For most healthy adults, illness may pass with rest and fluids, but the infection can be devastating for pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

According to the FDA press release, “mild symptoms may include a fever, muscle aches, nausea, tiredness, vomiting, and diarrhea. If the more severe form of listeriosis develops, symptoms may include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions.”

Most people who encounter L. monocytogenes will contract a non-life-threatening intestinal illness. In these cases, the infection will likely present flu-like symptoms and clear up without medical intervention. However, the invasive strain of L. monocytogenes, where the bacteria spreads beyond the gut, is deadly — nearly one in six people who contract invasive listeriosis will die.

Advertisement

What Can You Do to Protect Yourself From Listeria?

The good news is that Listeria infection is preventable. Awareness and proper refrigeration habits can make all the difference. For the current outbreak, consumers are encouraged to check their refrigerators and freezers for recalled products.

To protect against Listeria in the home, keep your refrigerator at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below and your freezer at 0 degrees Fahrenheit. Wash produce, cook food thoroughly, and promptly throw out anything that looks suspicious or is expired.

Advertisement

If you’ve eaten recalled pasta and are experiencing fever, fatigue, or muscle aches, the CDC recommends contacting a healthcare provider immediately. However, if you’re symptom-free, testing or treatment likely isn’t necessary.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

Read More: Wood vs. Plastic Cutting Boards: Which One Is Cleaner and Healthier?

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article: