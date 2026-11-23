While data centers keep everyday digital services afloat, a deadly side effect of their spread has started to grow more apparent in recent years. As these facilities continue to pop up across the U.S., demand for electricity production has surged — and this may inadvertently be cutting the lives of hundreds of Americans short by polluting the air.

A new study published in Environmental Research Letters has exposed the vast scope of air pollution triggered by electricity demands of data centers, an issue that is believed to have caused an estimated 650 premature deaths across the U.S. in 2023 alone; this reveals how the public health risks of data centers reverberate across multiple states, not just in local communities.

“When people think about the negative impacts of data centers, they usually focus on the neighbors. But our study indicates that the air quality impacts of data centers are very widespread across a large region. Even if you don’t think you are affected because there is not a data center near you, think again,” said study senior author Noelle Selin, director of MIT’s Center for Sustainability Science and Strategy, in a statement.

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The Link Between Data Centers and Air Pollution

Air pollution is one of the most pressing matters linked to data centers, which can draw electricity from fossil fuel power plants and diesel backup generators that emit hazardous pollutants such as nitrogen oxides and fine particulate matter; a higher concentration of these pollutants in the air contributes to increased rates of respiratory disease and cardiovascular conditions.

In order to gauge the health impacts of data centers across the U.S., the researchers behind the new study developed a modeling approach that allowed them to examine how more than 10,000 generators in the U.S. power grid are meeting data centers’ electricity demand.

For this approach, the researchers built an electricity system model to simulate how much electricity each generator produces and pumps into the nation’s grid every hour, using 2023 as a baseline.

Deaths From Electricity Demand

The model unveiled data on emissions of nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxide for each generator across the U.S.; Nitrogen oxides play a significant role in the formation of ground-level ozone, or smog, and both emissions also drive fine particulate matter formation in the atmosphere.

The researchers applied the emissions data to a chemical transport model — simulating how pollutants form and travel through the atmosphere across regions — and then tied the results to premature mortality rates using evidence from epidemiological literature.

They ultimately found that air pollution caused by data centers led to around 650 premature deaths in 2023 (513 from fine particulate matter and 137 from smog).

The premature mortality rates were highest in Iowa, Nevada, South Dakota, and Kansas, even though most data center electricity demand came from northern Virginia and Texas. In these areas, premature mortality rates were only about half as high as in most Midwestern states.

Rural Populations at Risk

Why have Midwestern states experienced so many premature deaths from data centers, even though Virginia and Texas have the most data centers in the country?

This mismatch has to do with the interconnected nature of the power grid. Generators responding to electricity demand in Virginia, for example, are likely located in the Ohio Valley. Older power plants there burn coal and gas to meet the electricity demand of data centers hundreds of miles away.

“Different regions have different mixes of power. If you turn on a major new demand source, by plugging a data center into the grid, you might have to fire up your really dirty power plant to meet that new demand,” Selin said.

As a result, according to the study, rural populations are expected to suffer a higher mortality risk from data center electricity demand than urban populations.

The researchers said that air quality impacts of on-site electricity generation are worth looking into moving forward; according to the Environmental and Energy Study Institute, data centers are increasingly using off-grid, or “behind-the-meter,” generators that aren’t connected to the power grid. While this may partially circumvent the long-distance emissions in rural areas seen in the new study, greater reliance on such generators would introduce more pollutants into local communities where data centers are present.

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