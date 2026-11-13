Dark Magic Mushroom Carries Both Psilocybin and Deadly Toxins, a Chemical Combo Unheard-Of in Fungi

A tiny brown mushroom sitting on a moss-covered palm tree trunk in Florida may not seem like anything special in the world of fungi. But crush it, and it develops a shockingly vibrant shade of blue, a telltale sign that it contains psilocybin and is therefore a “magic mushroom.” Eating this mushroom, though, would be a costly mistake — that’s because it contains fatal toxins, too.

This unsuspecting mushroom is Galerina indica, dubbed the “dark magic mushroom” in a new study published in Current Biology. The reason for this species’ arcane name is that it’s the first mushroom found to contain both psilocybin and amatoxins. These two types of compounds have been known to occur separately in different groups of fungi, but an unorthodox genetic background has bestowed Galerina indica with a never-before-seen combination of psychedelic and toxic compounds.

“What’s exciting is that there are small, seemingly uninteresting fungi that can conceal extraordinary chemistry that we’re only beginning to understand,” said study author Andrew Kunik, a post-baccalaureate researcher at Harvard University, in a statement.

Psychedelic Mushrooms Versus Deadly

Magic mushrooms’ ability to alter brain chemistry — sometimes allowing those who ingest them to have a reality-altering psychedelic experience — is all thanks to psilocybin, a compound found in about 200 mushrooms around the world.

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When psilocybin enters one’s system, the body converts it to psilocin, a substance that attaches to and activates receptors for the brain chemical serotonin, which is likely what drives the psychedelic experience, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Other groups of mushrooms — those that contain amatoxins — lead to a much worse fate if consumed. Amatoxins are cyclic peptides found in some of the world’s deadliest mushrooms, including the death cap mushroom (eating one can cause kidney and liver failure, and they make up 90 percent of mushroom poisoning deaths each year).

The genus Galerina has caught researchers’ attention because many species in this group produce only amatoxins, while at least one species is thought to produce psilocybin, but no amatoxins.

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Collecting the Dark Magic Mushroom

Researchers decided to look for understudied amatoxin-producing Galerina species in the southeastern United States, collecting five species between January 2024 and September 2025.

Three of the specimens were collected from moss-covered palm trunks in Florida and identified as Galerina indica. Notably, the mushroom stained blue when handled, as magic mushrooms tend to do.

But genome sequencing and chemical analysis of Galerina indica led to the startling discovery that the species contained both psilocybin and amatoxins in its tissue.

“I could hardly believe it. We knew it was possible but tried not to get too excited until we did a more rigorous analysis. We were very excited to move forward,” said Kunik.

Fending Off Fungivores

The combination of both compounds led the researchers to call Galerina indica the “dark magic mushroom.”

As for why the species has both types of compounds, a process called horizontal gene transfer might be at play. The genes for producing psilocybin and amatoxins likely entered the genus Galerina through at least two separate instances of this process, in which genetic material moves between distantly related organisms rather than being passed down from one generation to the next, according to a separate statement on the study.

While it’s still not entirely understood why mushrooms produce psilocybin, it may serve some sort of protection from predators (called fungivores), similar to amatoxins.

“That’s what makes the discovery of the ‘dark magic mushroom’ so interesting,” Kunik said. “Why would a mushroom produce both of these compounds, and what advantage might that give it in nature?”

The study theorizes that having both compounds may grant Galerina indica a two-pronged chemical strategy to defend itself, as some organisms capable of developing amatoxin resistance — like nematodes — could still suffer negative effects if they ingest psilocybin.

Future studies, according to the researchers, will focus on achieving a better understanding of what benefits amatoxin and psilocybin production have in nature, and how having both compounds could help the “dark magic mushroom” survive.

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